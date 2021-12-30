ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Hunt For COVID-19 Tests Push People To Wait Hours, Some Leaving Empty Handed

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP1sy_0dYhwZFi00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The hunt for COVID-19 tests is leaving Marylanders scrambling amid a COVID surge, spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

With Christmas come and gone, a nd New Year’s Eve just days away, it seems everyone is eager to swab their nose after seeing family and before attending the next gathering, should they decide to attend.

On Wednesday, Maryland surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time during the pandemic , up from its previous peak of 1,952 set in January 2020. The Maryland Hospital Association on Wednesday asked Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a limited public health emergency .

Of those currently hospitalized, 1,657 are adults in adult care and 367 are adults in intensive care. There are 15 children in acute care and another seven in the ICU.

The record metrics are sending people to long lines at rapid test giveaways, hoping to snag a test before they run out.

The Eastport Fire Station in Annapolis held a testing giveaway Wednesday night, and people waited for hours for two precious boxes.

The station had 400 tests for a drive-thru pick up and 400 for those who lined up outside. Hundreds of people from across the region showed up.

“This is exactly what we expected, we prepared for this,” said Nicole Reibert of the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management. “We had many planning meetings ahead of time to make sure that everybody we could get a test could gets a test.”

But by the end of the night, 75 people waiting in line outside had to be turned away, and cars in a line three blocks deep were turned away. Some of them were waiting for as long as five hours.

“I pulled up about 2:15, I brought stuff to read, I took a walk I brought snacks,” said Arlene Grimes, who drove from Howard County after coming up empty-handed everywhere else. “M y daughter was driving around on Monday for three hours before she found a test.”

She said she was unsurprised to see the crowd.

“I think its just the demand. Everyone’s in the same boat after the holidays, they all want to be tested or they need to be tested.”

On Dec. 22, President Joe Biden announced the government would make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available to Americans. but it is unclear how soon the tests will arrive on doorsteps.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

COVID-19 vs. cold symptoms: When should you go to the hospital?

Wait times at Baltimore-area urgent care centers have been up to as much as eight hours, but a Maryland doctor says it doesn't have to be like that. Carol Allen is among a multitude of Marylanders headed to urgent care for cold-like symptoms. She said she waited for hours Monday to be seen to no avail.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Annapolis, MD
Coronavirus
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Annapolis, MD
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
scotteblog.com

Johns Hopkins Medicine Urges People Not to Go to Emergency Rooms for COVID Testing

Emergency staff ask for help prioritizing care for patients with urgent or emerging medical needs. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus quickly spreads throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., region, Johns Hopkins Medicine reminds those seeking COVID-19 testing that emergency rooms are for emergencies only. Seeking testing at an emergency room — without an urgent or emerging medical need — diverts critical, life-saving resources from people who are truly experiencing an emergency.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Where to get COVID-19 test kits in Maryland

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Larry Hogan
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wfmd.com

The Worst Part Of The Pandemic May Have Begun For Maryland

That’s according to Governor Larry Hogan. Annapolis, Md (NS) – Governor Larry Hogan believes we may be entering the worst part of the COVID pandemic. Last week, Maryland set a record for coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state at over 2,000. Hogan joined CNN’s “State of the Union”...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marylanders#Omicron#Icu#Annierosenews
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Urges Marylanders To Stay Off Roads, Says 60K Power Outages Have Been Reported During Snow Fall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following a snowstorm that coated central Maryland on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents to avoid traveling on roads for the rest of the day and advised hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The governor said falling temperatures could refreeze roads that are currently wet and slushy and lead to icy travel lanes. “Our statewide operations center is fully activated and closely monitoring these hazardous conditions,” Hogan said in a statement. “Given the rapidly increasing rate at which the snow has been falling, we continue to urge Marylanders in affected areas to stay off the roads,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy