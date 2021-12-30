‘How Can We Be Better’: Local Fitness Studios Adapt With Pandemic

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid the COVID-19 surge, Twin Cities gyms are trying to keep members healthy as Omicron spreads.

“Its been a rollercoaster,” Steven Nicholas said, Skybox Gyms general manager.

During the pandemic, Skybox Gyms has experienced everything from shutdowns to mask mandates to launching virtual workouts.

“How can we be better, how can we improve, how can we make any person that walks into our door feel comfortable while still trying to maintain our business,” Nicholas said.

Now, the more contagious Omicron strain is here.

Skybox was closed over the Christmas holiday because coaches were out sick. But the gym reopened on Wednesday and the staff is making a few changes.

Members who want to mask during the workout will be grouped, while those who do not want to wear a mask can work out together in a different section of the gym.

Coaches are all now required to mask.

“Pivot has definitely been a keyword over the past couple of years,” Modo Yoga owner Ryann Doucette said.

At Modo Yoga in Minneapolis, members who have shown a vaccination card can practice without a mask.

Doucette says almost all of their members are vaccinated. Masks are still encouraged for all.

“When it’s a business, your heart is really in and you’re providing a service that makes a difference in people’s lives. We have a reason to dig in and support our community,” she said.

With a new year looming, both Nicholas and Doucette say it’s more important than ever for people to focus on their well-being.

“Whether it’s at home, in a gym, outside, take that opportunity because it’s not just the physical aspect of it, but emotional and mental benefits,” Nicholas said.

CBS Minnesota

‘Dry January’ Giving Drinkers Chance To ‘Reset’ Bodies, Minds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of people are raising a glass for Dry January — an effort to go all month without alcohol. Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the top states to look up information on it. In fact, people in Madison, Wisconsin had Googled it the most in the country. So, what are the health impacts? WCCO spoke with Katherine Anschutz, program manager at Allina Health addiction services. “Think of this as something that can go alongside your other health goals,” Anschutz said. She says cutting alcohol can lower your blood pressure and insulin. Plus, it can also help your skin and your sleep...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Omicron May Be Mild For Most Adults, But It’s A Cause For Concern In Young Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This winter’s COVID-19 surge has caused a record number of cases in children. More than 325,000 infections in kids were reported nationwide last week — the highest number since the pandemic started. That means about one in five cases is now among children. While the current strain may be milder in adults, experts say it may be cause for concern in kids. Joe Kurland is an infection preventionist at Children’s Minnesota. “We have been seeing the highest number of admissions of patients with COVID than we have throughout this entire pandemic,” Kurland said. Children’s Minnesota is monitoring how...
KIDS
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Fires 700 Unvaccinated Employees

Originally published on Jan. 4, 2022 ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic now confirms it fired 700 employees Tuesday who did not comply with its policy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday. The dismissed employees make up about 1% of Mayo’s 73,000 workforce. Officials say while it’s sad to lose valuable employees, it’s essential to keep patients, the workforce, visitors and communities safe. MORE: Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases People released Tuesday can return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings if they get vaccinated.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Asks Residents To Cut Down On Salt For Snow And Ice To Protect Environment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —The city of Minneapolis is asking its residents to use less salt when de-icing sidewalks and driveways this winter season in an effort to preserve the environment. The salt on icy road can leak into storm drains, lakes and groundwater when the snow melts and is harmful to fish, plants and even pets. The concentration of it is increasing in bodies of water, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which says 50 Minnesota lakes and streams have chloride levels too high to meet the standard designed to protect fish and other aquatic life, and an additional 75 water bodies...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Continuing Spike, Latest Positivity Rate Now At 13.4%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after an announced expansion in COVID-19 testing capacity statewide, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 71 additional deaths and 4,149 more virus cases. According to the daily update from the health department, of the newly reported deaths, most occurred in December. Two Ramsey County residents in their late-30s and another in their 20s were among those who died. Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 is now at 10,671. Total positive cases now stand at 1,049,310 since the pandemic began, with 16,913 of the cases being reinfections. The latest positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, continues to...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID Testing In MN: ‘Very High’ Demand Prompts MSP Airport Site To Switch To Appointments Only

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says lines are long at its COVID-19 testing sites Monday. According to MDH, demand at the sites is “very high” due to the holiday weekend, with wait times likely longer than normal. MDH said Monday afternoon that it’s moving its testing site at MSP Airport to appointments only to reduce crowding. MDH said the decision was made at the request of airport staff. EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: At the request of airport staff to reduce crowding, the @mspairport testing site is moving to appointments only today. Please only visit the MSP testing site if you have an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Guthrie Cancels Preview Shows For ‘A Raisin In The Sun’ Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Guthrie Theater has announced that at least the first three preview performances of their upcoming production of “A Raisin in the Sun” have been canceled due to COVID-19. The theater announced that the evening shows scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, Sunday, Jan. 9, and Tuesday, Jan. 11 are canceled as of now. Calling it a “difficult decision,” the theater offered refunds for anyone who had tickets purchased for those days. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guthrie Theater (@guthrietheater) This follows last month’s cancellation of the last remaining “A Christmas Carol” performances around the titular holiday, due to “multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of our cast and staff.” The theater halted performances for 18 months at the beginning of the pandemic, which officials say resulted in the loss of $28 million in revenue. The theater was also forced to lay off 80% of its staff.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Minnesota

‘It Is A Big Investment But So Worth It’: Anissa Keyes Revitalizing Historic Building In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman has a plan to get more people to come spend time in north Minneapolis. She’s revitalizing a neighborhood from the inside out. On 42nd and Lyndale, the historic Camden Park State Bank building is a shell of what it once was, but not for long. Soon the old building will have new life. It’s all thanks to a woman who opened up her wallet, and her heart. Anissa Keyes is the new owner of the historic Camden Park State Bank building. “It is a big investment, but so worth it,” she said. (credit: CBS) Keyes was born...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Parents Sending Kids Back To School Amid COVID Surge Nervous About The Weeks Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s back to class for many kids across the state, even amid a major COVID-19 surge. No districts in Minnesota have announced they are staying closed or moving fully to distance learning. Parents and educators say they are concerned about their health and more disruptions to learning. Ashley Brown, of New Richmond, sent her kindergartner back to school Monday after more than two weeks out of the classroom. “I’m nervous about what not today is going to bring but what the next coming days are going to bring,” Brown said. It’s a sense of the inevitable among parents with children in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022

Originally published Jan. 1, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first Twin Cities baby in 2022 was born about an hour after the clock struck midnight. M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minnesota welcomed Sophia Hope Yang at 1:32 a.m. She weighs 7 pounds and 19.5 inches. Sophia Hope Yang (credit: Nou Vang and Francis Yang) “Sophia was a name selected by her sister Mia since for six years she’s longed for a sister and best friend,” said her mother, Nou Vang. “Despite the difficult time we had with 2020-2021, we learn to work differently and adapt to the new world and give love more unconditionally. With the new year and a new baby in 2022, it is like the beginning of all things – wonder, Hope [her middle name], and a dream of possibilities.” Francis, Nou, and baby Sophia Hope Yang (credit: Nou Vang and Francis Yang) Sophia Hope Yang is Nou Vang and Francis Yang’s sixth child. They have five other children.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We Need To Think About Other People’: Health Care Experts Advise Safe Gatherings For NYE

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The year is coming to a close, but unfortunately, our battle with COVID is not. Health care experts advise  people to safely gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations.  “I’m going to have just a few friends over and we’re all taking COVID-19 rapid tests before everybody comes over,” said Naomi Hofferber of Minneapolis. “Everything considering, I think we’re going to try to stay in as much as possible kind of just hang out with people we know,” said Cassidy Stricklett, who was visiting from Ohio. If COVID-19 concerns won’t keep you in, then maybe the subzero temperatures might. “I’m always ready...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Moving Forward Is Making The Future Visible’: Envisioning Your Goals For The New Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The new year is a time for new perspectives. And once again, it was a year full of ups and downs, disappointments and the renewal of hope. Jasna Burza, a Minnesota-based business and life coach, talks about how to process 2021. “Ups and downs are forever part of us, so it’s not something we can dismiss and say it never happened,” Burza said. “The better question is ‘how do we use the hardships, the good and the bad for the future?’ Use it to improve ourselves, to improve our community and use it to service to the world.” Burza says...
JOBS
CBS Minnesota

Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is in the middle of the heartland, and farming is a big part of what we do. So what happens when you combine agriculture and Airbnb? “We’re loving being here in Alexandria. It’s called ‘God’s Country,'” said Dave Larson. It’s also known as “lake country,” and of course, “farm country.” The evidence can be found on homesteads across Douglas County. “There are so many fun things to do. And the countryside is so beautiful,” said Anne Larson. Adding to that picturesque countryside is a farm-grown concept so unusual, even farmers do a double-take. “I grew up building forts...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Restaurants And Businesses Temporarily Close Due To COVID As Omicron Spreads

Originally published Dec. 30, 2021 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Several restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing over the New Year’s Eve weekend and into early January because of staff testing positive for COVID-19. Others are taking the step simply out of caution as the highly infectious Omicron variant circulates the state. Among those shut down through next week is Estelle in St. Paul, which made the call after a few members of the team fell ill with the virus. It will resume business January 10, and is doing a sold-out take-out option Friday for New Year’s with just a three...
SAINT PAUL, MN
