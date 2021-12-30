New traffic safety laws taking effect in 2022

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All the rain that wreaked havoc on bone-dry Southern California recently did get more of the state out of extreme drought – but because people are still not conserving enough water, authorities are imposing new restrictions. According to the National Weather Service’s Mark Jackson, all of California remains in the grips of a long-term drought, despite the very heavy rain that fell between Christmas and New Year’s Day. According to CalWater, Californians may not water their lawns for 48 hours after a measurable rainfall, and sprinklers are not allowed to run onto sidewalks. Leaks must be repaired within five days of notification, and using a hose without a shutoff nozzle to wash a car is also prohibited. Water should also not be used to wash off walkways, roadways, parking lots, or structures. Businesses are also subject to certain restrictions, such as restaurants only serving water upon request and hotel and motel operators giving guests the option to not have towels or linens laundered every day of a guest’s stay. The new restrictions could take effect by the end of the month, and violators could face a $500 fine. Leaks and water waste can be reported to CalWater.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO