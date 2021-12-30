ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New traffic safety laws taking effect in 2022

Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

California motorists will be required to follow several new traffic safety laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year, and the California Highway Patrol is informing the public before several of them take effect in 2022. Five laws signed by Newsom include measures strengthening penalties for vehicle exhibition gatherings...

www.appeal-democrat.com

Related
Las Vegas Sun

Expanded mail-in voting among new state laws taking effect in Nevada

More than 50 of the 500 or so bills that the Nevada Legislature passed in 2021 will go into effect today, including a bill that calls for mail-in voting in every election and establishes verification procedures for the mail-in ballots. The law requires county and city clerks to send each...
NEVADA STATE
Fortune

Minimum wage, taxes, and anti-discrimination: The new laws taking effect in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022.
LAW
willcountygazette.com

Batinick highlights the nearly 300 new laws taking effect in new year

State Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) is calling attention to the state’s nearly 300 new laws. “New year, new laws,” Batinick posted on Facebook. “Here are some new Illinois laws to know in 2022.”. Batinick posted a link to The Caucus Blog list that highlights everything from addressing...
PLAINFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. Recruit Killed In Freeway Shooting On I-580/I-80 Connector In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities on Tuesday night confirmed a fatal freeway shooting and crash that closed all lanes on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to I-80 in Oakland took the life of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department recruit. According to the California Highway Patrol, the connector was shut down while authorities investigated a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the driver and sole male occupant of a black Prius who had been shot. The car had veered to the left and struck a guardrail. A Sigalert was issued at 5:01 p.m. with a hard closure of...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Fong
Person
Gavin Newsom
fox5ny.com

Bull charges California Highway Patrol officer, barely missing him

LOS ANGELES - A California Highway Patrol officer barely avoided disaster when he narrowly escaped a charging bull in rural Susanville, roughly 189 miles north of Sacramento. "Holy Cow!!" the CHP wrote on their Facebook page with a video of the incident. "Our Officer Pratt caught on camera one of the many dangers we face on a daily basis here in rural northeastern California. Susanville CHP regularly handles calls of large animals that are outside of fenced areas and are threatening our motoring public by walking into the highway."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

More Than 1,600 Pot Plants Seized In Valley Springs; 1 Cited

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies seized more than $2 million worth of illegal marijuana from two grow houses, authorities said Monday. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued two search warrants at homes in Valley Springs on December 28. The first was on Southworth Road. Deputies seized 928 marijuana plants and more than 65-pounds of pot. No arrests were made. The second happened on Crotty Way. Deputies found 729 plants and a few pounds of pot. Authorities said Qicong Huang, 38, of Richmond, was cited for several charges, including illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house and conspiracy.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab 974#Ab 798#Ab 47
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland lawmakers, prison advocates condemn delay in notifying hundreds who received mishandled COVID-19 vaccines

Maryland lawmakers and the head of a prison advocacy group are decrying the state health department’s monthslong delay in notifying hundreds of people who may have received spoiled COVID-19 vaccines from a contractor. At least 28% of TrueCare24′s doses were administered in state correctional facilities, which have been a hotbed for coronavirus spread, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis of ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 390 Road Deaths In 2021, Most In Any Year Dating Back To 2009

BOSTON (CBS) —  390 people died on Massachusetts roads in 2021, according to the Massachusetts Highway Safety Division. It marks the most deaths on the road in a single year dating back to 2009. The 2021 data, which was deemed “preliminary,” was released in a tweet on Monday by the Highway Safety Division. The agency is overseen by the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. “Speed, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities are the main differences,” the agency wrote in regards to the increase in road deaths. “Please slow down, buckle up and look twice to save a life.” In 2020, there were 327 deaths on the road in Massachusetts. The second-highest number of road deaths over the last 12 years was 2012, when there were 364 deaths.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 500 MN Traffic Deaths Recorded In 2021, Most Since 2007: ‘Many Families Lost A Loved One’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota public safety officials say traffic deaths in 2021 were the highest seen in over 10 years. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced that 497 people died in traffic incidents, according to preliminary figures. That’s the most since 2007 when 510 traffic deaths were recorded. Speed was the largest contributing factor in 2021. “I’m saddened knowing how many families lost a loved one in a traffic crash in 2021,” Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director, said. “With sadness, there is also anger. Anger that so many motorists are taking the privilege of driving for...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Despite Recent Heavy Rainfall, California May Impose More Water Restrictions To Spur More Conservation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All the rain that wreaked havoc on bone-dry Southern California recently did get more of the state out of extreme drought – but because people are still not conserving enough water, authorities are imposing new restrictions. According to the National Weather Service’s Mark Jackson, all of California remains in the grips of a long-term drought, despite the very heavy rain that fell between Christmas and New Year’s Day. According to CalWater, Californians may not water their lawns for 48 hours after a measurable rainfall, and sprinklers are not allowed to run onto sidewalks. Leaks must be repaired within five days of notification, and using a hose without a shutoff nozzle to wash a car is also prohibited. Water should also not be used to wash off walkways, roadways, parking lots, or structures. Businesses are also subject to certain restrictions, such as restaurants only serving water upon request and hotel and motel operators giving guests the option to not have towels or linens laundered every day of a guest’s stay. The new restrictions could take effect by the end of the month, and violators could face a $500 fine. Leaks and water waste can be reported to CalWater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Independent Assessment Of Loveland Police Complete, Findings To Be Released Jan. 11

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The independent assessment of the Loveland Police Department ordered by the city in the wake of the Karen Garner arrest is complete. The assessment firm will release their findings to a City Council session next week. A national law enforcement and public safety consulting firm completed the assessment and identified 13 key findings and 42 recommendations for the department. The findings and recommendations cover five main areas, including operational procedures, processes and protocols regarding complaints against the department, community engagement, supervision and leadership, and citizen advice and oversight. (credit: CBS) “The LPD and its officers have historically earned a lot...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Sacramento

Dixie Fire Sparked By Tree Contacting PG&E Equipment, Cal Fire Confirms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cal Fire on Tuesday announced that the Dixie Fire — the second-largest wildfire in California history — was caused by a tree coming into contact with Pacific Gas and Electric equipment. “After a meticulous and thorough investigation, CAL FIRE has determined that the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) located west of Cresta Dam,” Cal Fire said in a news release. Cal Fire said its report has been forwarded to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. The Dixie Fire burned a total of 963,309 acres across...
SACRAMENTO, CA

