ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WHL postpones four games in Manitoba due to capacity restrictions

Sportsnet.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western Hockey League has announced the postponement of four games in Manitoba due to the province's capacity restrictions. The game originally scheduled for Jan. 1 between the...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
98online.com

Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer’s cancerous mole during game

(From CBC.CA) A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken’s first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton’s neck.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whl#Manitoba#Brandon Wheat Kings#The Western Hockey League#Canadian
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Powered by a tenacious forecheck, the Flames keep rolling after outbreak

More shots than a New Year’s Eve party. That’s how the Calgary Flames celebrated their first game of 2022, taking a club record 26 shots on goal in a second period Sunday that put on display exactly how Darryl Sutter’s team wants — and needs — to play.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 4 - Bold predictions for the Canucks in 2022

Dan and Randip are joined by Irfaan Gaffar for the latest insider information on the Canucks. After that...it's the return...of...PASSWORD!. Hour 4 - What's going wrong with the Edmonton Oilers?. January 04 2022. Dan and Randip are joined by Edmonton Oilers' play by play voice Jack Michaels to speak on...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Depleted Senators dealing with even more COVID-19 turmoil

The old joke about Gary Bettman was that he was rooting for a tie every night. Then, when overtime and shootouts eliminated ties, the ol’ NHL commish was happy to see games go to extra time. Parity was his personal heaven. Even the introduction of the salary cap was designed in part to keep the playing field somewhat level.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Weekend Takeaways: Hurricanes reliance on balance and depth crucial to success

Chances are you already knew the Carolina Hurricanes were having an outstanding season. Even if you don’t see a ton of their games, Carolina’s cheeky Twitter account could be enough to keep you in the loop. The Canes’ .758 points percentage is the best mark in the league, as is their plus-40 goal differential. Carolina won nine straight games out of the gate and aside from a 1-4-1 hiccup at the end of November, the good times have basically been rolling non-stop.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

World juniors cancellation still stings for Canada’s Carson Lambos

Defencemen Carson Lambos and Maximilian Streule were still trying to wrap their heads around not playing for their respective countries at Alberta’s world junior men’s hockey championship Monday. Canada’s Lambos and Switzerland’s Streule were instead back in Manitoba awaiting the resumption of the Winnipeg Ice’s Western Hockey League...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Daly doesn't expect many more postponements due to Canadian attendance concerns

With each of its seven Canadian franchise's buildings sitting empty to start the new year, the NHL isn't expecting many more games north of the border to be postponed due to attendance issues, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said during an interview with Sportsnet 590 The FAN on Monday, as the league is running out of time to make up the games already postponed.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators place Chabot, Sanford and Tierney in COVID-19 protocol

The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Thomas Chabot along with forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Senators have recalled defenceman Michael Del Zotto from the taxi squad and assigned forward Scott Sabourin from the Belleville Senators to the taxi squad. The team also said that assistant coach Bob Jones has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks have all week to prepare for Ottawa

Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance set up a week of practice for the Canucks as they prepare for a weekend meeting with the Ottawa Senators.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oil Kings, Warriors, Rebels sidelined because of COVID-19

The Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors and Red Deer Rebels have paused team activities because of rising COVID-19 cases, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday. A fourth WHL team, the Lethbridge Hurricanes, paused team activities on Saturday. The decision Tuesday has caused five games to be postponed this weekend.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Elks sign three Canadians, including veteran lineman David Foucault

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian lineman David Foucault, defensive back Mike Dubuisson and kicker Greg Hutchins. Foucault appeared in 13 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 before being released on Dec. 20. Before joining Montreal, Foucault played three seasons (2017-19) with the B.C. Lions, appearing in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy