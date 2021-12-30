ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Film Room: Breaking Down Drew Lock's Day vs. Raiders

By Zach Hicks
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 6 days ago

It has certainly been an interesting season for Denver Broncos fans. From the scorching hot start to the offensive woes essentially dooming this team in big match-ups, it has been a roller-coaster of a season.

One of the debates that has persisted among the fan base is which player should start at quarterback. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater has been efficient and effective, but the offense has sputtered too often with him on the field. Drew Lock is the more volatile, and inconsistent, player that offers flashes that Bridgewater simply can't match.

Fans of Lock finally got their wish on Sunday, as he took the field for his first start of the 2021 season. The third-year veteran finished the day completing 15-of-22 passes for 153 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions as the Broncos lost 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vic Fangio's bizarre comments on Lock's day in Vegas, combined with all the hype and negativity that has surrounded the young quarterback, what's the truth of his Week 16 performance? Join me as I break down a few of his clips and talk about why I believe the Broncos' offense struggled against a fairly mediocre defense and how much of that had to do with Lock.

Reacting to Pressure

I wrote a few articles on Lock and his ups and downs as a quarterback in the offseason. My overall conclusion was/is that he is a talented quarterback that struggles with pressure and his overall mechanics.

That said, I was particularly impressed with his reaction to pressure in this game. The Broncos' offensive line was especially leaky in this game and the Raiders were able to pressure Lock on quite a few occasions.

Lock did a great job of either moving within the pocket and resetting to a new target or escaping the pocket altogether and finding another option down the field. A couple of these throws below are high-quality moments from him that I rarely saw when watching his older film.

Lock has always been an effective thrower when on the move, but seeing him do this with pressure in his face was a very welcome surprise.

Throw of the Day

Lock's best throw of the game came late in the fourth quarter on a pivotal 4th-&-short. The Broncos are trying to have Lock hit a quick-out route by Jerry Jeudy at the top of the screen (which was available if Lock wanted it).

Instead, Lock peels off of that option and finds Courtland Sutton over the middle. Without setting his feet (which is not recommended but he made it work), he throws a layered pass over the middle for the conversion.

Did he make this throw a bit more difficult than he had to? Yes, but it was still an impressive throw that moved the sticks on fourth down.

Still Forced a Few

Lock is what a lot of people would call a hero-ball quarterback. He tends to force the issue a bit, even when there is simply no need to. While that was at a very minimum in this game, he did have a couple moments where he threw the ball deep unnecessarily.

The one pass that stood out to me was this deep shot to a tight end. Lock actually had some time in the pocket on this play, for once, and could have easily slid up and found another option.

I will say that this being the worst pass of the day for Lock is a win in my book. Should he have forced this one?

No, but we have seen much lower points for the young quarterback. He did a good job of limiting his mistakes and keeping the poor decisions to a minimum in this game.

The Real Issue

I'm using this play to describe my thoughts, but the game plan just didn't set the offense up for success. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur called this game like he was a coach scared of his quarterback.

Lock was playing well, but so many of the third-down and fourth-down decisions were cowardly play-calls. Any third down that was longer than eight yards was an underneath or screen call.

The team also elected for a 50-plus-yard field goal on 4th-&-3 in the fourth quarter rather than trusting the offense to get those short yards.

The game plan should have opened up once the Raiders stopped the Broncos' run game, but it just didn't. This is a poor, late throw from Lock on third down, but running these underneath routes as the primary options on 3rd-&-8 is the root of the problem.

Lock had a fine game, but the game plan didn't allow for the offense to find success in this one.

Bottom Line

This piece is not arguing that Lock is a good NFL quarterback or that he should have been the starter all year. In regards to this last game, however, he played well enough for the Broncos to get the win. The game plan just didn't allow him or the team to find success.

Something obviously has to change with the Broncos' coaching staff this offseason for any quarterback to have success with this offense. Lock played winning football for the most part on Sunday and I was mostly impressed with his play.

Will a new offensive staff finally help 'unlock' him in the future? We will have to see what the Broncos do in that regard before getting our hopes up.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drew Lock#American Football#15 Of 22#The Las Vegas Raiders
MileHighHuddle

The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 34-13 Blowout Loss to Chargers

A depleted Denver Broncos team entered SoFi Stadium without the necessary horses to compete against a determined Los Angeles Chargers squad. The Broncos faltered in all three phases of the game and despite a change at quarterback due to injury, the offensive woes continued. Along with that, the injury-riddled defense...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MileHighHuddle

3 Takeaways from Broncos' 34-13 Loss to Chargers in Week 17

The Denver Broncos traveled for a Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on the second day of the 2022 new year. Both AFC West teams entered the game without multiple starters due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests. However, in the final analysis,...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' Week 18 Rooting Interests for 2022 NFL Draft Position

The Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs with the Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the Broncos still have one game left and plenty to play for, or not play for, depending on how one prioritizes draft position. Of course, to better the Broncos' chances...
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

A long, hard look at the 2021 Cleveland Browns season

After the 2020 season ended, a Super Bowl contender is what the expectations for the team became heading into 2021. But with Cleveland officially eliminated from playoff contention a day before their Week 17 game, it's time to look at what went wrong in what began as such a promising season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Drew Lock 'Upset' After 'Disappointing' Broncos Again Miss Playoffs

For the third time in his three years with the Broncos, quarterback Drew Lock will not experience the taste of meaningful January football. His team, yet again, for the sixth straight NFL campaign, was eliminated from playoff contention following Denver's 34-13 loss at Los Angeles in Week 17. Left standing...
NFL
milehighsports.com

Drew Lock: “In the NFL, all that matters is the playoffs.”

With a crushing 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Denver Broncos were mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoff picture. The chances of qualification prior to the game were slim but the Broncos were hoping, if all of the dominoes fell perfectly and they were able to win out, they could still sniff the postseason. The Chargers played spoiler though, as they were able to keep their own chances afloat in the ever-churning playoff pool.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Named Free-Agent Landing Spot for Panthers Pass-Rusher Haason Reddick

The calendar has turned to 2022, and the focus is now on the Denver Broncos' impending offseason. Eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth consecutive year, the Broncos enter a crucial period under soon-to-be sophomore general manager George Paton, who may or may not overhaul both the team's coaching staff and its roster in the months ahead.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
749
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy