It's been a long wait for the Brooklyn Nets, but Kyrie Irving is finally set to make his season debut. The Nets decided to let Irving return to the team last month, reversing their stance from the start of the season. Irving, who missed the Nets' first 35 games, is not vaccinated, which makes him ineligible to play home games in Brooklyn due to New York City's vaccine mandate. He's expected to get his first game action Wednesday night when his Nets visit the Indiana Pacers.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO