Wednesday’s College Hockey Scores

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
Geno Auriemma is “not too optimistic” UConn women’s basketball game at Villanova on Friday will happen due to the COVID-19 problems within the Huskies’ program, the coach said during his radio show on 97.9 ESPN. “If someone comes off the (COVID) protocols, they still need five...
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma fired back at Muffet McGraw on Monday following the former Notre Dame coach's recent comments alleging "complete bias" when it comes to the Huskies and Connecticut-based ESPN. "I think the bias has something to do -- if there is any -- with the 11...
ATHENS – If Georgia is able to win its first football national championship in 41 years, Vince Dooley will be there in person to witness it. The Bulldogs’ 89-year-old former coach actually planned to be at the Orange Bowl on Friday. But Tuesday, two days before he was supposed to accompany UGA’s official party to Miami, Dooley was diagnosed with the latest variant of COVID-19.
On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
UAB (12-3, 2-0) vs. North Texas (8-3, 1-0) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its fourth straight win over North Texas at The Super Pit. North Texas’ last win at home against the Blazers came on Feb. 12, 2015. LEADING THE...
As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Jud Logan, a four-time U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who was also a successful college track coach at Ashland University, has died. He was 62. The school announced his death on Monday. No cause was given, but Logan had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia since 2019.
