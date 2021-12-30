Wednesday’s College Hockey Scores

ATHENS – If Georgia is able to win its first football national championship in 41 years, Vince Dooley will be there in person to witness it. The Bulldogs’ 89-year-old former coach actually planned to be at the Orange Bowl on Friday. But Tuesday, two days before he was supposed to accompany UGA’s official party to Miami, Dooley was diagnosed with the latest variant of COVID-19.

