Wednesday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....

wtop.com

The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Vince Dooley plans to be there if Georgia wins title

ATHENS – If Georgia is able to win its first football national championship in 41 years, Vince Dooley will be there in person to witness it. The Bulldogs’ 89-year-old former coach actually planned to be at the Orange Bowl on Friday. But Tuesday, two days before he was supposed to accompany UGA’s official party to Miami, Dooley was diagnosed with the latest variant of COVID-19.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOP

UAB looks for road win vs N. Texas

UAB (12-3, 2-0) vs. North Texas (8-3, 1-0) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its fourth straight win over North Texas at The Super Pit. North Texas’ last win at home against the Blazers came on Feb. 12, 2015. LEADING THE...
DENTON, TX
WTOP

Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

No. 10 Michigan St. vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. No. 11 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Texas Tech, 9 p.m. No. 12 Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m. No. 15 Alabama at Florida, 7 p.m. No. 18 Tennessee vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m. No. 19 Villanova vs. Creighton, 8:30 p.m. Thursday. No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hartford Courant

A scouting profile on UConn men’s basketball Class of 2022 recruit Alex Karaban

As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
HARTFORD, CT
WTOP

Four-time U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Jud Logan dead at 62

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Jud Logan, a four-time U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who was also a successful college track coach at Ashland University, has died. He was 62. The school announced his death on Monday. No cause was given, but Logan had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia since 2019.
ASHLAND, OH

