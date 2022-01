Year after year, one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to get fit. Maybe you’re looking to get back into the habit of working out after slacking off for a year (or more), or perhaps you’re just looking to shed those extra pounds gained over the holidays. Whatever the case, with the new year comes a new chance to reshape yourself both physically and mentally, as working out and getting fit can be just as beneficial for your mind as your body. So to help you stick to your new year’s fitness resolution for 2022, we’ve scoured the best fitness gear on Amazon to come up with this crop of goods that will have you in the best shape of your life by the time 2023 rolls around.

YOGA ・ 10 HOURS AGO