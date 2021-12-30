ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday night VIP recruiting notes

By Hale McGranahan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least four positions continue to be areas...

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
South Carolina State
Kansas State Fan’s Sign Trolling Brian Kelly Went Viral

Shortly after his arrival in Baton Rouge, newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly gave opposing fans some tantalizing ammunition to use against him and the Tigers program. During his welcome to the university at halftime of an LSU basketball game, Kelly made headlines for what appeared to be a fake southern accent — particularly when saying the word “family.”
John Rhys Plumlee's career at Ole Miss comes to an end

John Rhys Plumlee, who started the final eight games of the 2019 season at quarterback for Ole Miss, announced on Monday that he has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Plumlee was also an outfielder on the Ole Miss baseball team. "I really want to let everybody know...
VIP Tidbits: A note on the coaching search

Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an...
Report: Elijah Blades transferring to Buffalo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida cornerback Elijah Blades has reportedly found a new program after a topsy-turvy career that briefly brought him to the Gators before he was dismissed from the team midway through the 2021 season. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel, Blades will transfer to Buffalo...
No. 10 Michigan State Hosts Nebraska on Wednesday Night

East Lasing, Mich. – Michigan State returns home to the Breslin Center, hosting Nebraska on Wednesday, Jan. 5 (7 p.m.). Announced on January 1, Michigan State Athletics will require spectators at indoor athletic events to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. For more information on the policy, click HERE.
Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
