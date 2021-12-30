ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armie Hammer Seen In The Cayman Islands With His Children After Spending Months In A Rehab Facility

By Molly Claire Goddard
 6 days ago
Source: mega

Armie Hammer was spotted out and about with his children after spending months in a rehabilitation facility.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the disgraced actor, 35, — who was accused by several women of sexual assault earlier this year — was spotted in the Cayman Islands with his children Harper, 7, and son Ford, 4, as they relaxed by the pool. His estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers was nowhere in sight.

MELISSA RIVERS WANTS ‘KINK EXPERT' GUEST FOR HER PODCAST FOLLOWING ARMIE HAMMER SCANDAL: ‘I DIDN'T KNOW THERE WAS A WHOLE THING WITH CANNIBALISM’

This was the first time that Hammer has been seen since checking into a center for treatment in May for issues regarding sex, drugs, and alcohol. The Call Me By Your Name star was reportedly released right before the holidays.

"I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great," his attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, December 13.

Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, after the LAPD completed their investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Hammer — he is unlikely to face any charges.

A source told TMZ the LAPD is forwarding the case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office after the investigation into the claims was launched earlier this year. Insiders close to the case say that charges are unlikely to be filed due to the case not being strong enough.

JOSH DUHAMEL REVEALS HE REACHED OUT TO ARMIE HAMMER AFTER TAKING OVER HIS JOB IN 'SHOTGUN WEDDING'

Earlier this year in a press conference, a woman named Effie Angelova said that after meeting the Hollywood star over Facebook when she was 20-years-old, Hammer "violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face."

"I thought that he was going to kill me," the alleged victim said through tears before adding that she had "lived in fear of him," and tried to dismiss his actions as a "twisted form of love."

Source: mega

Angelova stated that after telling her story, Hammer "no longer has any power over me, I have come to understand that the immense mental hold he held over me was incredibly damaging on many levels."

Serial Papa
5d ago

Well.... If no charges are held against him, he is an innocent man. If anyone is accused of these harassment claims then all of them are innocent until proven guilty. It is ashame how these men's lives are ruined before even being convicted. It is just words accusing without proof.

The Crusader
5d ago

These “drama queens” “kill me”. She’s so “believable”, there’s unlikely to be any charges filed. Now that’s what I call a strong case!

