Environment

Wednesday Night Forecast: More storms in store this weekend

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with areas of dense fog. Lows ranging from the upper-40s north to upper-50s south. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SSW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, especially in the evening. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: S 10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY): A 40% chance of showers and storms, especially in the morning hours. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Low: 65. High: 71. Wind: W 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. Low: 27. High: 42. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cold. Low: 25. High: 51. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 33. High: 58. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

