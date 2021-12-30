Cardinals May Need Win to Stay Alive in Division Race

The Arizona Cardinals spent 15 weeks at least tied for first place in the NFC West.

That streak ended last weekend after the Cardinals fell to the Colts, and the Rams won an ugly contest over the Vikings.

LA is 11-4 and Arizona 10-5.

The Cardinals can get the top spot back with a win paired with a Rams loss since they own the division record tie-breaker.

However, if Arizona falls in Dallas while Los Angeles beats Baltimore on Sunday, the division race is over.

The Rams can also pair a tie with a Cardinals loss or a win with a Cardinals tie to clinch their first NFC West title since 2018.

LA's next opponent is a Ravens squad that has suffered one devastating injury after another all season. It will be a road game for the Rams, but they are still favored.

Baltimore is in the playoff hunt, sitting on the outside by way of a tie-breaker, but it has lost four straight games.

The Cardinals have the taller task of facing the 11-4 Cowboys, which have won four consecutive matchups. This is a crucial game for Dallas, too, as the top of the NFC playoff picture is very crowded.

LA, Dallas and Tampa Bay are all 11-4 with Arizona right behind them and Green Bay a game ahead. The No. 1 seed is still on the table for Dallas, especially since it is 9-1 in conference games, which is a potentially valuable tie-breaker.

Only the top seed in each conference gets a bye week in the playoffs.

The Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Vikings and a Dallas loss.

The two NFC West foes have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and have cushions between themselves and the No. 6 seed.

It's possible that the two face each other in the playoffs as the 4-5 matchup.

Football Outsiders projects that LA's likeliest seed will be the No. 3 and Arizona the No. 5.

The Rams close out the season at home against the 49ers while the Cardinals host Seattle.

Should the two sides finish with the same record, the Cardinals would take the NFC West crown since they are a game ahead in division wins and cannot catch up without either defeating Seattle or LA losing to San Francisco.

The Rams face Baltimore in the early slate of games this Sunday while Arizona kicks off at 2:25 Arizona time. Cardinals fans will likely know if the team needs a win to stay alive in the race or grab the top spot back by the time the game begins.