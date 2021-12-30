ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals May Need Win to Stay Alive in Division Race

By Alex Weiner
 6 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals spent 15 weeks at least tied for first place in the NFC West.

That streak ended last weekend after the Cardinals fell to the Colts, and the Rams won an ugly contest over the Vikings.

LA is 11-4 and Arizona 10-5.

The Cardinals can get the top spot back with a win paired with a Rams loss since they own the division record tie-breaker.

However, if Arizona falls in Dallas while Los Angeles beats Baltimore on Sunday, the division race is over.

The Rams can also pair a tie with a Cardinals loss or a win with a Cardinals tie to clinch their first NFC West title since 2018.

LA's next opponent is a Ravens squad that has suffered one devastating injury after another all season. It will be a road game for the Rams, but they are still favored.

Baltimore is in the playoff hunt, sitting on the outside by way of a tie-breaker, but it has lost four straight games.

The Cardinals have the taller task of facing the 11-4 Cowboys, which have won four consecutive matchups. This is a crucial game for Dallas, too, as the top of the NFC playoff picture is very crowded.

LA, Dallas and Tampa Bay are all 11-4 with Arizona right behind them and Green Bay a game ahead. The No. 1 seed is still on the table for Dallas, especially since it is 9-1 in conference games, which is a potentially valuable tie-breaker.

Only the top seed in each conference gets a bye week in the playoffs.

The Packers can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Vikings and a Dallas loss.

The two NFC West foes have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and have cushions between themselves and the No. 6 seed.

It's possible that the two face each other in the playoffs as the 4-5 matchup.

Football Outsiders projects that LA's likeliest seed will be the No. 3 and Arizona the No. 5.

The Rams close out the season at home against the 49ers while the Cardinals host Seattle.

Should the two sides finish with the same record, the Cardinals would take the NFC West crown since they are a game ahead in division wins and cannot catch up without either defeating Seattle or LA losing to San Francisco.

The Rams face Baltimore in the early slate of games this Sunday while Arizona kicks off at 2:25 Arizona time. Cardinals fans will likely know if the team needs a win to stay alive in the race or grab the top spot back by the time the game begins.

Suffice to say, Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys were not pleased with their performance on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys managed just 301 yards of total offense against the Cardinals, while committing 10 penalties for 88 yards, and turned the ball over once, which ultimately resulted in a comeback that fell just short. Dallas, which trailed at one point in the third quarter 22-7, scored 15 fourth-quarter points, but the Cardinals’ nailed a field goal on their penultimate drive to end the game 25-22.
The Dallas Cowboys’ comeback bid was thwarted Sunday in part because of a brutal break late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys found themselves down three points with just under three minutes left in regulation against the Arizona Cardinals. They needed to force a three-and-out to even have a chance of getting the ball back, but things went wrong on first down. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds took the handoff and gained a couple yards, then had to stop awkwardly to make sure he didn’t go out of bounds and stop the clock.
Arizona Cardinals Four-Minute Offense Bleeds Clock

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged the play was designed by special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers in hopes Dallas would call timeout. Said Kingsbury, “Coach Rodgers had that one up. Tremendous thought by him and it ended up being a huge play in the game. They didn't have (the ability to challenge), so gotta give him a lot of credit for that call.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Keep NFC West Hopes Alive; Week 18 to Decide Division

Before the Arizona Cardinals took the field, all eyes were on the Los Angeles Rams in the hunt for the NFC West. Just a week after clinching their first playoff spot since 2015, the Cardinals hoped to keep themselves in the hunt for the division crown with a Rams loss and a victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the afternoon slate of games.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks over Cardinals: The win nobody wants?

The four horsemen of the apocalypse of lore come bearing destruction, riding on horses of pale, black, red and white. What is supposed to be the difference between a pale horse and a white one, anyway?. Now that you’re deep in thought, according to any fan I encountered in 2021,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Anatomy of Final Possession that Sealed Cardinals Win

Sunday’s game was potentially up for grabs late in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals led 22-7 entering the final 15 minutes after the Cowboys totaled one yard on their first two possessions of the third quarter. It seemed with all the talk during the week about Dallas receivers Amari...
NFL
Kyler Murray Mic'd Up vs. Cowboys

As a quarterback in the NFL, all eyes are on you every time you take the field. Perhaps even more-so for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has quickly established himself as one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in today's game thanks to his passing and rushing abilities. In Week...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals Place Two More on COVID List

The Cardinals also reported three tryouts Tuesday for players that played this past season in the Canadian Football League. This is the time of year when many CFL players scheduled to be free agents have workouts in hopes of signing with an NFL team for the 2022 season. Players signed...
NFL
AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

