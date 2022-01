Police across the pond are on the hunt for a gang of women thieves dubbed the “Rolex Rippers.” The women have been targeting wealthy older gentlemen in affluent neighborhoods, using sleight of hand to remove their high-priced wrist candy. Police in Hampshire issued a public warning after 30 nearly identical thefts by the women, who often claim they are representing charities. “We are appealing for information and offering crime prevention advice following a spate of luxury watch distraction thefts and robberies across the county in the past year,” Hampshire Constabulary said in a statement. The suspects usually work in pairs and claim to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO