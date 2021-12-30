Officials asking the public not to seek COVID testing at ERs

Harris Health System and city officials are asking the public with mild symptoms possibly related to COVID to avoid emergency rooms.

Residents of greater Houston should seek COVID testing at doctors' offices, designated test sites, pharmacies, and other locations.

"Our health care systems in this region are being strained due to healthcare personnel shortages," says Esmaeil Porsa, MD, president and CEO, Harris Health System. "Unfortunately, many staff and physicians have become infected or are quarantined for testing due to COVID-like symptoms."

Individuals who have similar symptoms, close contact with someone with COVID, and those not fully vaccinated and been exposed need to seek testing.

Free testing sites are around the Houston vicinity. To get tested, visit covidcheck.hctx.net , or call 832-927-7575.