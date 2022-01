H-E-B officially opened a new store in Webster on Dec. 29. Located at 18611 Eastfield Drive, the new location resides at the intersection of El Dorado Boulevard and Gatebrook Drive. Before opening the new location, the H-E-B located at 16811 El Camino Real in Houston officially closed Dec. 28. The Texas-based grocery store chain offers a produce, deli and bakery section as well as a pharmacy and attached gas station at multiple locations. H-E-B also offers many of its own brand products, such as milk, bread and ready-made snacks for purchase. 281-488-1601. www.heb.com.

WEBSTER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO