ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Poppy Drops New Song Teasers Hinting To A New Era

By Ellie Schroeder
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoppy has once again delivered us her enigmatic style in her latest teaser on December 26. The new teaser titled Blow Away is a 5 minute clip of Poppy sitting in an empty white room as she spins and smokes a cigarette. A dark synth note plays in the background hardly...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Weeknd hints at release of new album: ‘Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people’

The Weeknd has hinted at the impending release of a new album in a message shared on social media.The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, has not released a record since 2020’s After Hours, which contained the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.On Instagram this morning (1 January), The Weeknd shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and La Mar Taylor, the XO Records creative director who serves as his creative director.“Happy New Year brother! What we thinking ??” asks Taylor in the message. “Happy new year!” responded the singer. “Everything feels chaotic again. Music can...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Dave Mustaine Drops Teaser For Upcoming New Megadeth Song “Life In Hell“

Dave Mustaine sent a Cameo to one lucky fan to tease Megadeth’s upcoming album The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. Even though Mustaine has released clips from his time in the studio during writing and recording sessions, the Cameo is the first audio clip from The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. After playing 12 seconds of “Life in Hell” Mustaine added, “I think that makes you the first person in the outside world — outside of the studio and the band and my family — that’s heard any music from the new record,”. Megadeth’s fans have been looking forward to The Sick, The Dying and The Dead for years since the band’s last album Dystopia was released in 2016. Earlier this year Mustaine started using Cameo, a video app fans can use to send personalized messages featuring their favorite celebrities, to keep fans updated on the status of the album. In one of the last updates Mustaine mentioned that the The Sick, The Dying and The Dead is near completion and will be released in Spring 2022. The album is a tour of, not only human history, but Megadeth’s history as well. It combines archived riffs and brand new ones with the main theme of the album focusing on pandemics throughout human history. Inspired by sickness and plagues with a focus on the bubonic plague from centuries ago, the album also touches on other worldwide pandemics such as the swine flu and covid. During an interview with American Songwriter back in November, Mustaine described the album as “a historical journey of how the plague started and where it went, starting with rats on ships carrying the disease, coming ashore in Sicily,”. Mustaine also added that some of his favorite archived riffs are from ”The Threat is Real,” “Holy Wars”, and “The Punishment Due”.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE Reveals SF9's New Song 'Savior' MV Teaser

Universe heralded the best performance of the group SF9. On December 28, the global fandom platform released music video teaser for SF9's new song "Savior" through the app and official SNS. In the released video, SF9 broke down into a "Universe goalkeeper" and stole attention by revealing conflicting charms with...
CELL PHONES
mxdwn.com

The Weeknd Teases New Album Dawn FM For January 7 Release

Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer Abel Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, recently announced the release of his forthcoming album Dawn FM for this Friday, January 7. The album’s lineup is star-studded, including the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never (who was behind the iconic Super Bowl performance) and Quincy Jones. The record will also feature the legendary actor Jim Carrey with whom the singer has built an unlikely friendship. As of publishing time, the tracklist has yet to be revealed although the singer tweeted that the album cover and pre-save link will be arriving shortly.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#A New Era#Europe#Virtual World#Poppysphere#Metaverse#Ios
mxdwn.com

Halsey Shares Two New Bonus Songs “Nightmare (Reprise)” And “People Disappear Here”

Halsey, who released her smash album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was released with two bonus tracks on the physical release through Walmart and Target, which finally made their way on to digital platforms for the world to hear if they didn’t already. The track “Nightmare (Reprise) ” is a new version of the same song that was released in 2019. The song is a strong anthem about being an adaptable force, being nice or a “bully”, all accompanied with an intense chorus and a combination of heavy and soft vocals from Halsey. While the original has been out, it has a new sound that follows the album sonically.The second track “People Disappear Here” is a 90’s grunge-esque record with soft vocals about someone in their dreams. Click here for more information.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Miranda Lambert Drops New Song for Latest Season of ‘Queer Eye’

The next season of the Netflix self-improvement series Queer Eye premieres Dec. 31 and takes the cast to Texas to continue their mission of encouragement and empowerment. Texas native Miranda Lambert has recorded a new song called “Y’all Means All” for the series, a snippet of which can be heard in the show’s teaser. She also dropped the full song and lyric video at midnight on Thursday. While the Queer Eye ambassadors put on cowboy hats and learn about boot-scooting (“What is a honky-tonk?” Tan France asks at one point) in the teaser, Lambert’s song begins to play. An upbeat tune...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mxdwn.com

Moon Tooth Share Psychedelic New Song And Video “The Conduit”

Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Dirty Honey shares new “Crazy” teaser with clip of Heart song

Dirty Honey has shared another “Crazy” teaser. On Tuesday, the “When I’m Gone” rockers posted a clip of the Ozzy Osbourne solo classic “Crazy Train,” along with a video of the letter C. Today, they’ve put up a snippet of the Heart tune “Crazy on You,” accompanied by a video of the letter R.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

21 Savage Surprise Drops Two New Songs To Close Out 2021

21 Savage has been getting a jump start on the 2022 MVP rapper race and returned on Friday (December 31) to close out the new year with two brand new tracks. The tracks, “No Debate” and “Big Smoke,” were teased on 21’s Instagram Friday morning.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

21 Savage Drops New Songs “No Debate” and “Big Smoke”

21 Savage released surprise tracks “No Debate” produced by Cardo Got Wings and Deats and “Big Smoke” produced by SG Kid Hazel. These new songs are Savage’s first solo releases since the critically acclaimed I am > I was in 2018. For fans to commemorate the end of the year, the visual includes songs as well as special music video content. “No Debate” is a freestyle with no hook but good lengthy and confident lines that highlight how much Savage’s rapping talents have improved over time. With a powerful distorted bass and a muttered chorus, “Big Smoke” reminds his followers of the cold-blooded 21 Savage they’re used to. With each single release, Savage outdoes himself and displays how talented he truly is.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy