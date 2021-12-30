Childers, Curotz lead Flying Eagles in first annual tournament championship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd finished the first annual City Construction Company Hoops Classic with a win over Elkins.

The Flying Eagles led 13-5 after the first quarter of play and led by six at the halftime break.

The game was tied up in the third quarter but Robert C. Byrd pulled away for the 41-36 win.

Avery Childers led the Flying Eagles with 16 points and Carleigh Curotz added 10.

Elkins’ Anna Belan led all scorers with 18 points.

