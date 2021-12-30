Cardinals represent chance for Cowboys to make a statement

Correct us if you've heard this before: The Dallas Cowboys were unhappy with officiating in one of their losses. Dallas was called for 10 penalties in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — a game that knocked the team down to the fourth seed with one week left in the regular season. After the game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb pointed to the officiating crew for "dictating the game" and keeping the Cowboys from getting into a rhythm.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO