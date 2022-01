The Williamson county sheriff’s office says around this time of year, they see an uptick in robbery’s and thefts. With many Central Texans out getting last minute Christmas gifts, the sheriff’s office wants to remind you to stay alert of your surroundings to avoid being a target this holiday season. Lieutenant Russell Travis with the Sheriff’s office encourages shoppers to leave large amounts of cash in the bank or at home and be wary if you are making large withdrawals from banks.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO