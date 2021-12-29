ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs for Wednesday walk-through

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today to prepare for their second-to-last game of the 2021 season against the Lions. Eight players were listed as non-participants.

Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP

LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP

OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP

DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP

OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP

DT Poona Ford Concussion DNP

RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited

WR Freddie Swain Ankle Full

C Ethan Pocic Finger Full

LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full

FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full

DT Bryan Mone Knee Full

RB Rashaad Penny Groin Full

Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion. The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.
