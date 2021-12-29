Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs for Wednesday walk-through

The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today to prepare for their second-to-last game of the 2021 season against the Lions. Eight players were listed as non-participants.

Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP

LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP

OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP

DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP

OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP

DT Poona Ford Concussion DNP

RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited

WR Freddie Swain Ankle Full

C Ethan Pocic Finger Full

LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full

FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full

DT Bryan Mone Knee Full

RB Rashaad Penny Groin Full