Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs for Wednesday walk-through
The Seahawks held a walk-through practice today to prepare for their second-to-last game of the 2021 season against the Lions. Eight players were listed as non-participants.
Here is our first look at this week’s injury report.
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP
LB Jon Rhattigan Knee DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP
OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP
DT Al Woods Shoulder DNP
OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf Foot DNP
DT Poona Ford Concussion DNP
RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited
WR Freddie Swain Ankle Full
C Ethan Pocic Finger Full
LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full
FS Quandre Diggs Knee Full
DT Bryan Mone Knee Full
RB Rashaad Penny Groin Full
