Gulfstream Park Results Wednesday December 29th, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 95-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores and the Green Bay Packers routed the Minnesota Vikings 37-10 on Sunday night to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.
WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and top-ranked Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games with an 84-74 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 12 points for the Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big...
DETROIT (AP) — It has been a long season for the Detroit Lions, and there is still more adversity ahead. At 2-13-1, things obviously haven’t gone well, but first-year coach Dan Campbell has been dealing with a roster decimated by injuries and COVID-19. More than 80 players have been active for at least one game and only one player — rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell — has been able to stay on the field all year.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Tuesday night. Joe Thornton got a history-making go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida,...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood is Houston’s leading scorer at 16.8 points. He and Porter both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Denver and neither...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 28 points to lead six players in double figures and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Los Angeles Clippers 122-104 on Monday night to end a three-game skid. The Wolves gained a split in LA after losing by five to the Lakers a...
The plan was for Texas Tech to open Big 12 Conference play against Oklahoma State before diving into a three-game test against highly ranked league opponents, including the reigning national champions. Instead, a postponement gave the 25th-ranked Red Raiders extra time to prepare, along with maybe some extra time to...
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 1. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland's Anfernee Simons played through his grief over his grandfather's death with a career night that tempered an NBA season-best 56-point outburst by Atlanta's Trae Young. Simons scored a career-high 43 points and the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 136-131 victory...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points.
Cade Cunningham and Franz Wagner are giving the Eastern Conference's bottom two teams reasons for optimism. The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have seven victories apiece this season, but they also have two of the NBA's top rookies. Detroit took Cunningham No. 1 overall in last year's draft, and the former Oklahoma State star has impressed with his all-around contributions. Wagner went to the Magic at No. 8. The Michigan product leads all rookies, averaging 15.9 points per game.
NEW YORK (AP) — New year, same old Green Bay Packers. The Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to clinch the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.
