Gulfstream Park Results Wednesday December 29th, 2021

DETROIT (AP) — It has been a long season for the Detroit Lions, and there is still more adversity ahead. At 2-13-1, things obviously haven’t gone well, but first-year coach Dan Campbell has been dealing with a roster decimated by injuries and COVID-19. More than 80 players have been active for at least one game and only one player — rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell — has been able to stay on the field all year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO