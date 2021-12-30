ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

14-year-old guns down three other teens in Texas store shooting: cops

By Mark Lungariello
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

A 14-year-old boy fired off more than 20 shots at a Texas convenience store, killing three other teenagers and injuring a fourth in a targeted attack, police said Wednesday.

Abel Elias Acosta remains on the loose after the shooting on Sunday and is considered armed and dangerous, the Garland Police Department said in a statement.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Abel’s arrest.

“Detectives believe Abel Acosta is actively evading capture and need the public’s assistance in locating him,” the department said on Facebook.

The alleged gunman, described as just over 5 feet tall and 125 pounds, made his getaway after the killings in a Dodge Ram driven by his father, Richard Acosta, who police said previously turned himself in. Richard Acosta, 33, faces capital murder charges and is being held on a $1 million bond, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBa0B_0dYhgUGj00
Acosta remains on the loose after the shooting Sunday and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3G0a_0dYhgUGj00
Richard Acosta, the teen’s father, allegedly served as his son’s getaway driver after the killings. Police say he previously turned himself in.

The deadly ambush may be retaliation for a “previous disturbance” against one or more of the victims, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the shirtless shooter creep to the doorway of a Texaco station, wearing a baseball cap and surgical mask. After crouching and peeking into a window of the store, he blasts multiple shots using a handgun while standing at the doorway and spraying gunfire in several directions.

Police identified the victims as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17. A 15-year-old cook in the store was injured in the attack but hasn’t been identified. Police had said at a news conference on Monday that Xavier had appeared to be at the store ordering food at the time of the shooting. The other two were seen entering the store together.

Police arrested another 14-year-old the day after the shooting but released him without charges. The boy, who wasn’t identified, remains a person of interest, though he was not the shooter, officers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLiPC_0dYhgUGj00
The three people killed were ages 14, 16 and 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Garland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Convenience Store#Dodge#Texaco
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy