Here are the best times for singles to find love in 2022

By Samantha Ibrahim
NYPost
 6 days ago
Tinder reveled the prime times for singles to swipe right in the new year. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Singles, get ready to mingle!

The start of 2022 brings new hope to the dating scene — as much as it took a plunge throughout the pandemic.

Tinder, the dating app known for fueling hook-up culture, has just revealed the best times for single men and women who are ready to find “the one” in 2022.

The app noted in a blog post that Jan. 2 (also known as “Dating Sunday”) from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., is the prime time to swipe right.

“Just as midnight on [New Year’s Eve] is the time to be on the middle of the dance floor, watching the fireworks, or snogging your crush, 7-10pm is the slot on Dating Sunday to find a new flame on the app,” the company wrote. “So cancel all your other plans, as Tinder is the only place you should be at prime time.”

The company also explained that users will get to select from an array of “2022 Goals” or categories for their prospective relationships on the app’s Explore page.

“Launching in January, Tinder members will be able to select from a series of ‘2022 Goals’ in Explore to find a new year ‘partner in crime’ who shares their goals,” Tinder noted.

The app continued, “Whether they are looking for a fellow foodie to ‘Taste together,’ another sport enthusiast to ‘Sweat it together’ or someone entrepreneurial to ‘complete my power couple’ in the new year.”

Jan. 2 has become known as “Dating Sunday” in the World of Love.

The dating holiday comes at a desperate time. With singles forced to stay home over the past two years, the dating game has taken a major hit.

Lockdown has also caused many couples to cut the cord and file for divorce, likely due to all that time stuck at home together. New York City divorce attorney William D. Zabel reported a 50% increase in calls from people seeking to split from their spouse.

“Couples have had it so much easier than singles,” during the pandemic, Jon Birger, author of the book “Make Your Move: The New Science of Dating and Why Women Are in Charge,” told The Post earlier this year about finding love during the pandemic. Couples “may be getting sick of each other, but they at least have each other. Our brains are not wired for this much alone time.”

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way singles find their prospective partners.

Cuffing season is also upon us: ‘Tis the time of year when singles search for a partner to cozy up with during the harsh winter months.

And with vaccination rates higher this year and more date-appropriate places open for business, cuffing season is officially back on after a pandemic hiatus.

Tinder reported a 30% rise in mentions of cuffing between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, with singles incorporating sentences like “fully vaxxed and accepting pre-cuffing season applications” into their profiles.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper

