ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Proactive Tracker Detection Apps

By Rahul Kalvapalle
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has launched a new tracker detection app, designed for the Android platforms, that is designed to make it possible for users to thwart possible attempts at nefarious surveillance through the identification of trackers...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Smartphone users can disable apps they don't use or want others to see, but devices also keep many system apps out of the limelight. If you're wondering how to find hidden apps on Android, whether on your phone or someone else's, there are six standard ways you can go about it.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

Stop Closing Apps on Your Android Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Android#Trackers#Smart Phone#Ios#Google Play
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to locate and disable an unknown AirTag on Android and iOS

AirTags are useful for keeping track of certain items, such as wallets, keys, and bags. However, stalkers can misuse these nifty little gadgets by choosing to track people. That can be a double-edged sword, however. You could have an AirTag on you right now and not even know it. But don’t panic.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Some Android apps on the Samsung Galaxy Store could infect your phone with malware, so delete them

No matter which device you connect to the internet from, you always need to be watching for scams. They usually come in the form of phishing emails, suspicious texts, or trojan-infested apps. Thankfully, if you stay vigilant, you can avoid most scams. But some are harder to avoid than others. For example, Samsung appears to be hosting a selection of apps on the Galaxy Store which could end up infecting your phone with malware. You might even have them on your Android right now.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Give yourself Wi-Fi as strong as it is safe

Your home Wi-Fi should be the place you know you have the best connection. With the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router, you can make that happen. This powerful router with built-in privacy features is on sale for the Holidays, coming down the chimney at only $186.99 (Reg. $274) with coupon code MERRY15.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

PyLeap App Available in the App Store

PyLeap is one of our newest apps for iOS and iPadOS. It allows you to collect complete projects from the Adafruit Learn System, and transfer them directly to your Circuit playground Bluefruit without opening a code editor or connecting to a computer. Upload projects to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit like...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Floodlight-Equipped Security Cameras

The Eve Outdoor Cam has been announced ahead of CES 2022 as the brand's first outdoor security camera that will provide users with the ability to easily keep an eye on their home with some advanced features. The camera features a HomeKit-compatible design to make it friendly for consumers in...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Google announces new Android features to make phones and computers work better together

Google has announced new features for Android devices, focusing on greater integration between Android phones and laptop devices – both those made by Google and Windows PCs.“Your devices should instinctively know which of them you want to use and when”, Erik Kay, Google’s vice president of multi-device experiences, writes. To that end, Bluetooth-enabled headphones will be able to automatically switch to whatever devices the user is listening to. This update will be coming over the next few months.“If you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

10 best mood tracker apps for Android

Mood tracking is a useful tool for keeping tabs on your mental health. Find a good mood tracker to improve your mood. Mood tracking is a potentially valuable tool for mental health. You can keep an eye on yourself over a long period of time to see new trends in your behavior. After all, a better understanding of your mood can help you manage your feelings better. There are various ways to do it, and people have done it for years with the help of journals or diaries. Your phone can help too. Here are the best mood tracker apps for Android.
CELL PHONES
The Gadgeteer

Tile tracker products review

REVIEW – Many of us carry a few EDC essential items. Busy lives mean distractions can result in us forgetting one of those EDC essentials. Tile has a solution. Their trackers are gadgets that can help you find those lost EDC essentials, even if you left them miles away. Let’s check them out!
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Shapeshifting Productivity Laptops

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 laptop has been announced by the brand ahead of CES 2022 as a computing solution for users seeking out a way to enjoy enhanced productivity from anywhere. The latest version of the laptop features an eight-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor and a battery pack...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy