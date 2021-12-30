Coach Pittman prepares Hogs for Outback Bowl

I’m not much of a lip-reader. My late dad, however, was a pro. One time when I was in middle school, we entered a father-son free-throw shooting competition. My dad didn’t have his best day at the charity stripe, and being the punk kid I was, I felt the need to vent about it to a friend 15 minutes later when he was out of ear shot. Needless to say, my dad saw that I threw him under the bus and without getting into too many details of my public scolding, know that I learned my lesson(s) that day. Never speak ill of your parents, especially when your dad is a self-described “excellent” lip-reader.

