Chamber of Commerce Hawaii opens applications for 2022 Mentor Hawaii program

The year 2021, much like the year prior, has been full of significant ups and downs for Hawaii businesses, business owners, and workers amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. From ever-changing restrictions on gatherings, restaurant groups and travel, to several new Hawaii businesses opening in place of those that have closed, the year brings the theme of adaptation to mind. The photos selected by Pacific Business News' photographer Eugene Tanner to represent this year include a wide range of subjects including those featuring Honolulu Harbor Pilots, portraits of small business owners, some of PBN's 40 Under 40, and rail construction, among other projects.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 8 DAYS AGO