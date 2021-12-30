ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

SMU DB Isaiah Nwokobia returning for 2022 season

By Billy Embody
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMU defensive back Isaiah Nwokobia announced on Wednesday that he's returning to the Mustangs for the 2022 season, keeping a key recruit from the 2021 recruiting class even after the coaching change. Nwokobia suffered a season ending shoulder injury that sidelined him the final three games of the 2021...

247sports.com

