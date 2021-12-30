ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

'Uber for laundry' app SudShare establishes HQ in Minneapolis

By Brianna Kelly
By Brianna Kelly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A tech startup billed as the "Uber for laundry" just set up shop...

www.bizjournals.com

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Ryan Cos., California’s Nella Invest pay $16 million for Edina warehouse

Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. US Inc. and Nella Invest, based in California, teamed up to buy an Edina warehouse last week. They bought the warehouse for $16 million from Francois Oil Co. Inc. and The French Group, both of which are located at the same address in Belleville, Wisconsin. Ryan will manage the property, which is located at 5182 W. 76th St.
EDINA, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Modist Brewing to require vaccination or negative test for indoor service

Modist Brewing Co. is the latest brewery in the Twin Cities to adopt a Covid-19 policy requiring guests to either be fully vaccinated or recently test negative. Starting Thursday, guests must show proof of a full course of vaccination or proof of a negative test administered by a provider within the last 72 hours for indoor service at its taproom in Minneapolis' North Loop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Target's latest store brand Brightroom is focused on home organization

Target Corp. this week rolled out its latest in-house brand, a line of home organization and storage products called Brightroom. The Minneapolis-based retailer, on its company blog, said the Brightroom collection includes over 450 products ranging from utility carts and bins to pegboards and drawer organizing trays. Items are intended to complement each other, with packaging that details how each piece can fit in with other Brightroom products.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Omicron's Minnesota impact: Cases spikes, garbage sits

Minnesota's Covid-19 case numbers skyrocketed over the New Year's Day weekend, a sign that the fast-spreading omicron variant was taking hold in the state. Minnesota Public Radio has a breakdown on the latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health, which reported more than 16,000 new cases over the four-day New Year's weekend. That compares to 10,000 new cases from a similar four-day period around Christmas the previous week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Bloomington could get unnamed ‘major electric’ auto dealership, service center

A Twin Cities developer is seeking approval to construct an auto dealership in Bloomington for an unnamed “major electric motor vehicle manufacturer.”. In plans submitted to the city, United Properties' development arm detailed plans for a four-story building that reaches around 180,000 square feet. The developer didn’t name the auto company in city documents, but renderings show the building will have red-colored accent panels and signage. Images of Tesla showrooms and service locations elsewhere show their use of similar red signs and building details. The company didn't return a request for comment.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Nominate now for the Business Journal's 25th annual Women in Business awards

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is looking for outstanding Twin Cities leaders for our 2022 Women in Business awards. Our 25th annual Women in Business awards honor industry-leading executives, entrepreneurs and business owners for their professional accomplishments and community involvement. To be eligible for this award, nominees must work in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Year in Review: Here are some of the Twin Cities business leaders we lost in 2021

Dennis Doyle, co-founder and former CEO of Welsh Cos., died in May. Welsh would go on to launch his own company, Wildamere properties. He was 68. Richard "Fitz" Pfutzenreuter, former chief financial officers for the University of Minnesota, died in February at age 68. The native of St. Paul notably worked to secure funding for TCF Bank Stadium, now known as Huntington Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Rosedale Center may get Shake Shack, 'next-gen' Panera Bread with drive-thrus

Shake Shack and Panera Bread both have pitched side-by-sidelocations with drive-thrus for Rosedale Center. Site plans submitted to Roseville's Planning Commission show the standalone restaurants would share a parking lot. Each restaurant would have two drive-thru lanes and outdoor patio seating. The drive-thru duo will be located in a corner...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Hospitality & Entertainment: Industry execs talk bright spots, creative pivots, lessons learned from 2021

With the challenges and turmoil of the past year, what’s been a bright spot for your organization? With the absence of so many in-person events, we learned the value of being adaptable and resilient. At the MCC, we pivoted by hosting groups like the city’s election and voter services department for the 2020 election, and later served as a Covid testing and vaccine site, allowing us to be part of the fight to keep people safe during the pandemic. We also redeployed staff to other city departments to keep them working, serve our community, and broaden their view of all that the city does for our residents. Our training in hospitality and service came in handy to help the city through very difficult times. It was all done with a spirit of continuing to serve the community, albeit in ways we have never done before.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Sun Country expects to operate remaining flights at MSP without more cancellations

A temporary third-party network system outage prompted Sun Country Airlines to once again grounded flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport early Monday morning, but the airline expects to successfully operate the rest of today’s schedule without further cancellations. As a result of the outage, Sun Country's domestic flights scheduled...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

