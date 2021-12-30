'Uber for laundry' app SudShare establishes HQ in Minneapolis
A tech startup billed as the "Uber for laundry" just set up shop...www.bizjournals.com
A tech startup billed as the "Uber for laundry" just set up shop...www.bizjournals.com
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
Comments / 0