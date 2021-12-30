ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon Heights, MN

Restaurant offering immersive dining experiences opens in Falcon Heights

By Brianna Kelly
 6 days ago
Immersive dining has delighted Sou Moua and Salima Janmohamed on their frequent travels, like when they watched a pirate fight during a meal in Florida, and that inspired them to create unique experiences for diners at their new restaurant. In mid-November, the couple opened Sumo & Smoh, at 1579...

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Modist Brewing to require vaccination or negative test for indoor service

Modist Brewing Co. is the latest brewery in the Twin Cities to adopt a Covid-19 policy requiring guests to either be fully vaccinated or recently test negative. Starting Thursday, guests must show proof of a full course of vaccination or proof of a negative test administered by a provider within the last 72 hours for indoor service at its taproom in Minneapolis' North Loop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

New restaurants from Gavin Kaysen, David Fhima, Yia Vang lead dining debuts of 2022

The pandemic delayed some of the most-anticipated restaurant debuts of 2021 — which means there's even more to look forward to in 2022. A Mediterranean-inspired cafe and a full-service restaurant and bar by two-time James Beard Award winner Gavin Kaysen are taking up residency in the still-under-construction RBC Gateway tower in downtown Minneapolis. The cafe, located in the lobby, will open in February, initially only serving coffee until the kitchen is complete. The restaurant and bar will launch alongside the building's Four Seasons Hotel in mid-2022. Names haven't been shared yet for either concept.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Rosedale Center may get Shake Shack, 'next-gen' Panera Bread with drive-thrus

Shake Shack and Panera Bread both have pitched side-by-sidelocations with drive-thrus for Rosedale Center. Site plans submitted to Roseville's Planning Commission show the standalone restaurants would share a parking lot. Each restaurant would have two drive-thru lanes and outdoor patio seating. The drive-thru duo will be located in a corner...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Hospitality & Entertainment: Industry execs talk bright spots, creative pivots, lessons learned from 2021

With the challenges and turmoil of the past year, what’s been a bright spot for your organization? With the absence of so many in-person events, we learned the value of being adaptable and resilient. At the MCC, we pivoted by hosting groups like the city’s election and voter services department for the 2020 election, and later served as a Covid testing and vaccine site, allowing us to be part of the fight to keep people safe during the pandemic. We also redeployed staff to other city departments to keep them working, serve our community, and broaden their view of all that the city does for our residents. Our training in hospitality and service came in handy to help the city through very difficult times. It was all done with a spirit of continuing to serve the community, albeit in ways we have never done before.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Former Taste of India owner opens Spice & Tonic in downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis just got a new Indian restaurant, in a prime location on Washington Avenue between the Guthrie Theater and U.S. Bank Stadium. Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar opened Dec. 15 at 903 S. Washington Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Sanctuary, within a historic building that it shares with Pog Mahone’s Pub & Grill and other tenants.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Gavin Kaysen's Mediterranean-themed cafe to open next year in RBC Gateway

A Mediterranean-themed café from award-winning, local chef Gavin Kaysen will open next year in the RBC Gateway, a 37-story, multi-use tower currently under construction. Kaysen is also planning a full-service restaurant and bar that will launch alongside the opening of the building's Four Seasons Hotel in mid-2022. The hotel, along with the building's developer, Minneapolis-based United Properties, are partnering with the chef on both dining options.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Smok'N Outdoors BBQ food truck opens brick-and-mortar location

A St. Paul-based barbecue food truck just moved into a brick-and-mortar space on the city's East Side. Smok'N Outdoors BBQ opened last week at 1409 Arcade St., a space once occupied by Italian restaurant and pizzeria Romolo's, as a fast-casual, carryout-only spot. The menu includes wood-smoked meats on plates and sandwiches or à la carte, plus house-made sides and appetizers. Some dishes are inspired by the co-owners' Hmong heritage, like sticky rice.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Black Garnet Books will open space on University Avenue in St. Paul

Black Garnet Books, one of the only Black-owned book retailers in Minnesota, has found a full-time storefront of its own. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports that founder Dionne Sims plans to move her business into a space along University Avenue in the Midway neighborhood next summer. Black Garnet, on Facebook, says the location will be at the Hamline Station stop on the Green Line, in the same building as Master Noodle and Ding Tea.
SAINT PAUL, MN
