ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

From Tazos to NFTs, from physical to digital: the marketing evolution that is growing into a trillion-dollar opportunity

By Olivier Acuna ·
cryptoslate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of you may be too young to remember Tazos and how they took the world by storm back in the 1990s. Back in those days children were begging parents to buy them bags of salted crisps or corn chips only because of them. Young boys and girls from Latin America,...

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

With 13.5 million US dollars in financing, from digital avatars to meta universe platform, how does it get 1,000 companies to cooperate?

[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/As the concept of Metaverse continues to ferment, more and more products labeled with it continue to appear. Among them, digital avatars/digital identities have clearly become one of the important components of Metaverse, and more and more companies Also began to exert efforts in this field. Recently, Ready...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Digital Evidence Management Market Size to Grow by USD 2.65 billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital evidence management market potential difference will be USD 2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The report has also identified the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period. A comprehensive study of factors influencing the market growth positively and adversely will also be covered in this report.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Million-Dollar Digital Collectibles: An In-Depth Look at the Top 10 Most Expensive NFTs Sold This Year

2021 is coming to an end and one prominent theme this year in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology most definitely belongs to non-fungible token (NFT) assets. This year NFTs became a billion-dollar industry and many NFTs have sold for millions of dollars. The following is a look at the top ten NFTs, in terms of sale value in 2021, as they are considered the most expensive NFTs on earth.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
u.today

Bitmain Co-Founder Sees Crypto Industry Growing to Tens of Trillions of Dollars

Jihan Wu, the billionaire co-founder of mining giant Bitmain, told Forbes that the crypto market could end up reaching "tens of trillions." In November, the total crypto market capitalization topped $3 trillion after recording mind-blowing gains earlier this year. It is currently sitting at $2.2 billion due to a market correction, with Bitcoin accounting for just a little over 40% of the sum.
MARKETS
Augusta Free Press

6 important services to seek from a digital marketing agency in Victoria, Texas

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. What are your digital marketing goals? To enjoy a competitive edge online, you need to focus on six basic services in the year ahead. 1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Of all the marketing services that digital agencies offer, SEO is one of...
VICTORIA, TX
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Android Central

The Metaverse explained: How it'll work, when it arrives, and who owns it

The metaverse of science fiction and the Metaverse envisioned by Facebook aren't one and the same. It's clever branding meant to evoke a 3D internet in the vein of Ready Player One's OASIS, with hyperrealistic graphics and fun games accessible to everyone. But Meta's spin of the Metaverse comes with both major upsides and downsides.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

Ethereum has averaged a 55% return in the month of January. The performance of Decentraland's in-world governance token is tethered to the success of its virtual playground with 300,000 monthly active users. Stablecoins like USD Coin offer folks the ability to generate healthy interest on crypto with steady trading prices.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Digital Assets#Marketing Campaigns#Pog#Grunge#Hawaiian#Firstwefeast Com#Mexican#Sabritas
Footwear News

Macy’s Will Require All Store and Office Employees to Submit Vaccination Status by Next Week

Macy’s is the latest retailer to double down on vaccination disclosures among its staff. The retailer is requiring all store and office-based employees to submit proof of their vaccination status in an online platform by Jan. 16, a company spokesperson confirmed to FN. Employees will not be required to share their booster status. “The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remain top of mind for us,” the spokesperson said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to comply with federal and local guidelines.” The New York Times first reported on the mandate, which was announced via a memo to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing

Comments / 0

Community Policy