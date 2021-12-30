First case of omicron found in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Regional Health District said on Wednesday the first case of the omicron was confirmed for the county.

The Washington State Department of Health reported one of Spokane County’s sequenced COVID-19 cases was caused by the variant.

The health district didn’t release information on the person’s vaccinations status or their symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Spokane Regional Health District also reported 272 new cases for Spokane County. That brings the total number of cases to 81,062. Right now, there are 65 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health department doesn’t sequence every case, so the actual number of omicron cases could be higher.

Health leaders said they are still working to learn more about the omicron variant. They reminded people the best ways to protect themselves and others are to get vaccinated, wear masks inside and in crowds, social distance and stay home when you’re sick.

