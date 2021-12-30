ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

First case of omicron found in Spokane County

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy47D_0dYhbbbZ00

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Regional Health District said on Wednesday the first case of the omicron was confirmed for the county.

The Washington State Department of Health reported one of Spokane County’s sequenced COVID-19 cases was caused by the variant.

The health district didn’t release information on the person’s vaccinations status or their symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Spokane Regional Health District also reported 272 new cases for Spokane County. That brings the total number of cases to 81,062. Right now, there are 65 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health department doesn’t sequence every case, so the actual number of omicron cases could be higher.

Health leaders said they are still working to learn more about the omicron variant. They reminded people the best ways to protect themselves and others are to get vaccinated, wear masks inside and in crowds, social distance and stay home when you’re sick.

More information on Spokane County’s COVID-19 cases can be found here.

Comments / 15

Lockedandloaded
6d ago

uh oh, we better close down all businesses and schools. We should probably put another curfew into place as well, people need their government to tell them how to live their lives and put them into a deep state of fear or they are nothing but free and who really wants to live like that

Reply(1)
12
Versie Bartlett
6d ago

No info on the variant and you can get sick wether vaccinated or not from omicron ! Yet get vaccinated , mask up, distance, oh and now it's flu season ! We can all just fill our bodies up with these cocktails !

Reply(1)
6
People, enough
6d ago

Who. Cares. It's funny how they won't tell the patient which variant they have, but we're just supposed to trust when they say "it's here."

Reply
8
