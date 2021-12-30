ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Washington County Man Charged With 77 Counts Of Animal Cruelty And Neglect

By Amy Wadas
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A Washington County man is facing dozens of animal neglect and cruelty charges after state police say both cats and cockatiels were found living in deplorable conditions.

James Lane, 46, is facing 77 counts of animal cruelty and neglect. State police say the animals were living among feces and garbage, and the cats also were infested with fleas.

The trooper handling the investigation told KDKA that 16 cats and 13 cockatiels were found in the basement of the house, which is located on Browntown Road.

Brad Shaffer, a neighbor, said he saw animal control there several weeks ago.

(Photo Credit: C.R.I.C.A.A.T.)

“They came in. I let them park at my house so they could get in and take care of what they needed to do,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer said he didn’t see investigators taking the animals out of the home and never interacted with Lane. KDKA’s Amy Wadas knocked on Lane’s door, but no one would talk.

While the animals had clean food and water, troopers said the cockatiels were being housed in filthy cages. They said the home wreaked of urine and feces, and most of the animals needed veterinary care.

On top of that, investigators say one of the cats had a bad infection on its ear with a large bump that appeared to be a tumor.

“Why would they keep that many animals in the house? Just not right,” said neighbor Corrina Kelley. “It wasn’t fair to the animals.”

A few days after the discovery, state police said Lane agreed to surrender the animals. When investigators went inside the home, they said it smelled like bleach, an indication that the home had just been cleaned.

“I feel bad for the animals, of course. Hopefully, they’ll get relocated or find better homes,” said Shaffer.

A humane officer said the animals are all in good condition now. She said the birds have since been placed in proper homes, while some of the cats have been placed in reputable rescues. Other cats still need a home.

You can reach out here if you’re interested in giving one of the remaining cats a home.

CBS Pittsburgh

Death Of Baby Found Unresponsive In Washington County Ruled Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Washington County are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the boy was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at a home. He died at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Monday, the medical examiner said, ruling the cause of death blunt force trauma to the head. Smith Township police said they’re investigating the boy’s death. He was being watched on Dec. 30 when his babysitters called 911, the police chief said. It’s unclear who is responsible for the boy’s death and no one is facing charges yet, the chief said. County detectives and state police are helping with the investigation. KDKA’s Amy Wadas will have more on this breaking story.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Gets 14 To 30 Years For Deadly Attack In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was sentenced to 14 to 30 years in the beating death of another man in Homewood. In September, cousins Madera and Marlon Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to third degree murder and conspiracy for killing Roger Brown. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) A judge ruled Tuesday that Marlon’s plea would change to guilty but mentally ill, sentencing him to 14 to 30 years in state prison. Brown was assaulted last June along Frankstown Avenue. The pair kicked and punched him while he appeared defenseless on the ground, police said. He suffered severe head trauma and died days after the assault.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Seek Suspect In Suspicious Jeannette House Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a woman they say may have been involved in a suspicious house fire in Westmoreland County. Jeannette police shared the suspect’s picture, saying they want to identify her in connection with a fire on Magee Avenue over the weekend. (Photo: Jeannette police) She has brown hair and wears glasses, police said. When she was captured on surveillance footage, she was wearing dark clothing. The fire chief told the Trib that firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly because someone spotted the fire. The chief said as the woman was leaving the home, a “glow” could be seen through the window, the Trib reported. Anyone who has information is asked to call 724-527-4013 or submit a tip online.
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

72-Year-Old Man Wanted In Deadly Strip District Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have a warrant for a man involved in a deadly crash from last April. Leonard Saus is wanted in connection with the crash that left a woman dead and sent two other people to the hospital. (Photo Credit: Pgh Public Safety/Twitter) The crash on Liberty Avenue in the Strip District on April 24 killed 48-year-old Pamela McAllister. Two others were taken to the hospital. Saus faces a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family, Community Look For Justice In Transgender Woman’s Shooting Death

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A family and community are grieving the loss of their loved ones and hoping for answers. On New Year’s morning, police found Amariey Lej shot to death in Wilkinsburg. “She was the presence in the room,” said Amariey’s cousin Erin Perry. “Just by stature, she was a tall person, 6-foot-2, maybe.” But it wasn’t Amariey’s height that captured everyone’s attention. Perry says it was her positive spirit. (Photo: Provided) “Just a very vibrant light and a very joyful life,” said Perry. “Always ready to create, always ready to dance, always ready to make up a dance.” Whether she was dancing with the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Shot, Killed In Apparent Rostraver Township Road Rage Incident

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of shooting a woman to death in an apparent road rage incident on his way to a bar on New Year’s Eve, police said. Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Montel Hairston is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm, and driving with a suspended license in Holly Vadella’s death. (Photo: Provided) Police said Vadella was driving on Rostraver Road on her way home from visiting her mother when Hairston was following closely behind her. Witnesses told police they were on the way to a bar and Hairston was trying...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge Rules Conviction Will Stand For Felipe Vazquez

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The conviction of former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez will stand. According to the Tribune-Review, a judge in Westmoreland County rejected an appeal by Vazquez. (Photo Credit: KDKA’s Rob Hopson) The judge ruled that there was enough evidence to convict Vazquez of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. Related stories: Former Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl Former Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Gets 2 To 4 Years On Child Sexual Abuse Conviction Vazquez was convicted of sexual assault in May and was later sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Investigating After Body Found In Monongahela River

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ELCO, Pa. (KDKA) – On Sunday morning, a homeowner in Washington County noticed something strange. Just after 10:30 in the Borough Of Elco, the person called 911 when they noticed a person unresponsive in the Monongahela River and entangled in debris. The body was about eight feet off of the bank of the river. The Roscoe Fire Department brought the body to the river bank and now Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. The Washington County Coroner identified the body as 69-year-old Joseph Passafiume. Passafiume’s cause of death is currently under investigation. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELCO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Wanted In December Downtown Pittsburgh Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say is responsible for a shooting that took place in downtown Pittsburgh last month. Last month, a man was shot in the head outside of Scarpino Bar and Restaurant near the Westin Hotel. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Thirty-four-year-old Andre Davis has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons charges. Police say witnesses told officers they heard two men arguing before the shooting. Davis was later identified by witnesses and was seen on surveillance cameras driving away from the scene. The victim was last listed in critical condition. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest Of Shooting Suspect Requires Bomb Squad Response In Kiski Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad had to be called after police made an arrest in a late-night shooting in Kiski Township. Kiski Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot around 9:45 last night along Edmond Road. Police accused Patricia Kettering-Pierce, 55, of forcing the victim out of her vehicle after a verbal fight and then shooting him with her handgun. He was able to walk away and get help. Overnight, police say they tracked Kettering-Pierce to a home along Clarks Hollow Road. After she was taken into custody, police say they found a possible un-exploded grenade in the home. The bomb squad was called to diffuse the device, and it was “inert,” according to police. She is charged with “Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering another person, as well as drug offenses,”according to the criminal complaint. She is being held in Armstrong County Jail and has a preliminary hearing later this month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death Of Jim Rogers, Man Tased By Pittsburgh Police, Ruled Accident By Medical Examiner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The death of Jim Rogers, a man tased by Pittsburgh police, has been ruled an accident by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Dr. Karl Williams’ office released the results of an autopsy Monday, ruling the manner of death an accident and the cause acute global hypoxic ischemic injury of the brain, which can result from cardiac arrest. The medical examiner’s office said there are five manners of death recognized by the commonwealth: homicide, suicide, accident, natural and undetermined. An accidental death “is death that occurs as the result of an event with unintentional consequences,” the medical...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rostraver Township Police, Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office Investigating Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman is dead after she was shot on New Year’s Day and the Rostraver Township Police as well as the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Detective Bureau are looking into the killing. According to police, an officer on patrol spotted the victim’s car off of the road and she was dead inside. The shooting took place on Rostraver Road near Rankins Crossroads around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Holly Vadella. They believe she was leaving her mother’s house and heading home when she was shot. Police said there’s evidence there were several vehicles traveling near the shooting at the time and hope that someone will have seen something. She was driving a red Toyota Rav 4 Sport on Rostraver Road.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Killed In Beaver County Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BIG BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are dead after a crash in Beaver County. First responders shut down Centennial Avenue in Big Beaver overnight. The road was closed for hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Beaver County dispatchers said the coroner was requested to the crash site. Jennifer Jeffries, 37, and Tennille Smail, 30, died, the coroner said. Both died as a result of blunt force trauma, the coroner said, and the manner of their deaths was accidental. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Forward Township Police: 2 Energy Company Employees Stole Woman’s Identity To Switch Her Provider

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Forward Township police are urging residents to be vigilant after they say a woman was targeted by a local energy company. Police said in December that IGS Energy was soliciting without a permit in an attempt to get residents to change their current gas/electric provider to IGS Energy. IGS Energy is a secondary gas and electric company based out of Dublin, Ohio. Police said the company has an office in Monroeville. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to paperwork, two employees went to a woman’s home in Bunola on Dec. 16 and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Allegheny County Controller Dies Of COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s former fiscal watchdog has died of COVID-19. Mark Patrick Flaherty was the Allegheny County Controller from 2004 to 2012. He was the son of former County Commissioner and Judge Jim Flaherty as well as the nephew of former Pittsburgh Mayor Pete Flaherty. He was 59-years-old.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Candlelight Vigil Held For 3 Victims Of Homewood New Year’s Eve Shooting

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly 100 people holding candles walked the streets in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood for a vigil. Three people, including a child, were shot to death in the community on New Year’s Eve. The families of the victims expressed raw emotions of anger and outrage at the senseless violence that took young lives filled with promise. “For everyone not to be up in arms and sick and tired of this, it’s extremely alarming and upsetting,” said Mubarik Ismeali, president of Homewood Community Sports. A large crowd filled with heartbreak lined Gerrit Street in Homewood on Monday to honor 28-year-old Nandi Fitzgerald,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter Injured On The Scene Of House Fire In Greensburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A firefighter was injured as crews battled a house fire in Greensburg. After 8:30 p.m., flames broke out at the home on Farmington Place. Dispatch says it was called to at least 2 alarms. “It’s going to be awhile, we’ll be digging for hotspots the rest of the evening,” said Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic. The residents of the home were not home at the time of the fire and the cause is being investigated. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Port Authority Bus On South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Port Authority bus on the South Side. The Port Authority said the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of 18th and Sarah streets. The bus driver was headed outbound from downtown toward Carrick when the crash happened. Officials say the driver of the bus, a bus passenger, and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals with reported “minor” injuries. Two other bus passengers claimed injuries but refused medical attention, according to the Port Authority. Port Authority police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Female Victim Found Shot Dead, Lying On A Street In Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg. Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street. Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation. They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
WILKINSBURG, PA
