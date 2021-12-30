ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung in talks to buy Biogen for $42 bn: report

By DOMINICK REUTER
AFP
 6 days ago
Biogen, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, had revenues of $13.4 billion last year and finished 2020 with about 9,100 employees /AFP/File

Shares of Biogen surged Wednesday following a report that South Korean giant Samsung Group is in talks to acquire the US biotech company for more than $40 billion.

Biogen, which is known for its Alzheimerâs drug Aduhelm and a neurology-focused medication pipeline, approached Samsung on a potential deal that could be valued at more than $42 billion, according to a report in the Korea Economic Daily.

The report, which cited unnamed investment banking sources, noted Biogen's relatively stable revenue in comparison with "cyclical industries like semiconductors," which have driven profit at Samsung.

Shares of Biogen soared 9.5 percent in Wednesday's session to $258.31 and climbed further in after-hours trading.

A Biogen spokeswoman declined comment.

Founded in 1978 by a team that included Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, Biogen is known for medicines to treat multiple sclerosis in addition to Aduhelm.

The company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, had revenues of $13.4 billion last year and finished 2020 with about 9,100 employees.

Shares of Biogen have fallen nearly 50 percent from its June peak due in part to doubts about the efficacy of Aduhelm. On December 20, Biogen announced that it was slashing the price of the drug roughly in half.

The world's top chipmaker, Samsung is best known for its electronics division, which reported a 28 percent jump in operating profit in the most recent quarter to 15.8 trillion won ($13.5 billion).

Biogen and Samsung Biologics currently have a joint venture to develop, manufacture and market biosimilars.

Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Biogen

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Biogen. Looking at options history for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Biogen-Samsung deal poses valuation difficulties - Jefferies

Recording the biggest intra-day gain since June when the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares closed at over a one-month high on the news of a potential M&A deal with South Korea’s Samsung Group (OTC:SSNLF). Citing investment banking sources, The Korea Economic Daily reported Thursday...
BUSINESS
FiercePharma

Biogen's roller coaster 2021 takes another surprising turn with report of $42B Samsung buyout interest

Samsung Group is in talks to buy Biogen in a deal that could be worth $42 billion, the Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday, citing investment banking sources. If the report is true—and if negotiations succeed—Samsung would take control of Biogen at a time when the biotech is laboring to launch its controversial Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, and suffering from declining revenues as generics eat away sales of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Samsung Could Purchase Alzheimer’s Drugmaker Biogen

Samsung Group is in talks to buy the American drugmaker Biogen, according to published reports Wednesday (Dec. 29). Biogen has apparently approached the South Korean company to purchase its shares, which could be valued at more than $42 billion. In June, Biogen landed regulatory approval in the U.S. for its...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Bottom Fishing Club: Biogen

Biogen has been one of the biggest U.S. blue-chip losers since June, mostly on troubles launching its first-to-market Alzheimer's drug. Bearish operating news keeps flowing at Biogen (BIIB). The R&D chief has resigned, the company announced it will lay off 1,000 employees, and a minor restructuring has begun. Mainly the problems are a result of the botched rollout of its first-to-market and incredibly controversial Alzheimer drug approved in June. If you want an excellent recap of the ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa) injection drama, including links to FDA meetings, I recommend another Seeking Alpha article here written by Keith Williams.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Maersk to buy LF Logistics in $3.6bn deal

LF Logistics is jointly owned with Li & Fund and Temasek, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund and is a logistics services provider, offering both contract logistics services across Asia and freight management services globally. Maersk said on Wednesday that the acquisition, which is due to close next year, is expected...
BUSINESS
AFP

Sony to launch firm to explore making electric cars

Electronics giant Sony unveiled Tuesday a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market. The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the field. Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm's first prototype that has begun road testing. Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market," it said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
