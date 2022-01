With Floridians lining up by the tens of thousands for COVID-19 tests across the state this week, University of Florida researchers predict that cases here in the Sunshine State, which are being driven by the new omicron variant, could peak in February with more than 30,000 reported cases a day. The report by three UF researchers says the actual number of infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, could be significantly higher, up to 150,000 infections a day under the most likely scenario.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO