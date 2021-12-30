ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver's Divorce Becomes Official

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A court in Los Angeles has made Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce official 10 years after they separated following the actor-turned-politician's infidelity, US media reported Wednesday. Celebrity news site TMZ said the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

10 Celebrity Divorces That Took Years to Get Finalized

Very few people who have been through a divorce would call the process “easy,” but when it comes to celebrity divorces, there are even more complicating factors that can draw out proceedings way longer than you’d hope. Not only do celebrity couples have to spend considerable time dividing up their respective fortunes, but they have to contend with the media watching their every move throughout the separation process, and — in recent years — potentially even sitting in on divorce hearings via live stream. So, perhaps it shouldn’t have been as shocking as it was when the news broke yesterday that Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger had just finally finalized their divorce, 10 years after initially filing. But even with all the hurdles Hollywood stars face, we still find ourselves shocked at just how long some of their divorces have taken over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CinemaBlend

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Mom Maria Shriver Reached Out To Chris Pratt After Fan Backlash

Chris Pratt has been unabashed in his affection for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Over the past few months, he’s penned posts about their work with the upcoming Olympics, his love for his wife (even with her annoying habits), and a lovely birthday tribute. However, one post went viral and led to backlash after he commented about his daughter with Katherine and people online took it as a shot at his kid, Jack, with Anna Faris. His mother-in-law reached out after the backlash to share her own thoughts.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#The Los Angeles Times
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Luna & Miles Celebrated Dad John Legend's Birthday By Refusing To Let Go Of Him

Parents everywhere know that sometimes, your kids just want to cling to you for dear life. And while it might be annoying when you’re, say, trying to use the bathroom or catch a few precious z’s, other times, you cherish those moments, because you know they’re fleeting. Even John Legend can relate. The singer just celebrated his 43rd birthday in London with his family, including wife Chrissy Teigen and kids Miles and Luna Stephens, and shared the sweetest snaps of his two little ones refusing to let him go on his big day. The family has been seemingly enjoying all the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

George Clooney embarrassed on live TV by child actor who dubs Christian Bale his favourite Batman

George Clooney was left embarrassed after a child actor in his new film dubbed Christian Bale his favourite Batman.Clooney was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri, who stars in Clooney’s new film The Tender Bar. Clooney directed the coming-of-age drama, which also stars Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.During one point in the conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri who his favourite Batman was, expecting Ranieri to say Clooney – who notoriously played the Dark Knight in 1997’s Batman & Robin.“Christian Bale!” Ranieri excitedly replied, of the actor who played Batman after Clooney, leading his director to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeanine Ann Roose Dies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Actress Was 84

Jeanine Ann Roose, best known for playing Little Violet Bick in the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, died Friday night at her Los Angeles home after battling an infection, TMZ reports. She was 84. Roose worked as a child actor in the 1940s and ’50s. Her role as Little Violet in the 1946 Christmas classic was her sole film credit. You can see a clip of her in a scene from the film below. Roose landed her first acting job at the age of eight on The Jack Benny Program. She also appeared on The Fitch Bandwagon and The Phil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film "Sing 2," sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes — and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy