ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Simas Lukosius had 15 points off the...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Tacoma News Tribune

Rhoden, Yetna lead No. 24 Seton Hall past Butler 71-56

Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Seton Hall beat Butler 71-56 on Tuesday night. Bryce Aiken added 12 points and seven assists for the Pirates (10-3, 1-2 Big East), who avoided their first 0-3 start in league play since 2009-10. Seton Hall has won four of its past six at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Hartford Courant

A scouting profile on UConn men’s basketball Class of 2022 recruit Alex Karaban

As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
HARTFORD, CT
radionwtn.com

Hillcrest Fined For Actions At Martin Lions’ Club Tourney

Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
MARTIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy