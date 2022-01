Buddy's Burger announced plans to construct its second location at the corner of Old Settlers Boulevard and Sunrise Road on Jan. 4. It is expected to open in late 2022. Buddy's Bruger is owned by Zain, Isha and Saad Fidai, and it offers hand-formed 100% Angus beef burgers, milkshakes and seasoned fries at its first location at 9001 Cameron Road, Austin. www.buddysburger.com.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO