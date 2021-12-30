Two men dead after murder-suicide in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police released information about a murder-suicide that happened between two roommates in Colorado Springs.

On Thursday, December 23, at around 9 a.m. CSPD went to a home on 3800 Block of Pearl Drive for a reported shooting. When CSPD officers arrived they found two men who were declared dead.

After an investigation, police learned that the two men lived at the residence. They also concluded that a fight broke out between the two men early that morning and eventually shots were fired.

Police say there was another roommate who was living at the home but didn't realize what happened until he found the bodies.

The men have been identified as Mr. Gerard Dubois and Mr. Tory Quinn, both 34-year-old residents of Colorado Springs. Mr. Dubois’ death was ruled a homicide. Mr. Quinn’s death was ruled a suicide.

Mr. Dubois’ death is the 43 rd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. The CSPD investigated 38 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

