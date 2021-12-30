Glendale police arrest Tesla driver after 3 die in crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale said Wednesday they had arrested the 22-year-old driver of a Tesla who was speeding last summer when he ran a red light and killed three people.

Police said that they made the arrest on three charges of 2nd-degree murder after laboratory tests showed the Tesla driver had the active ingredient of marijuana in his system after the Aug. 25 crash.

The Tesla’s data recorder showed he was driving at 86 mph just before the crash. Video police obtained showed the light had been red for several seconds when the Tesla entered the intersection and struck a Toyota SUV.

Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Ariyanna Alexus-Savina Parsad, the SUV driver, 19-year-old Jazmine Esperanza Marquez and 18-year-old, Kiyvon Corlion Martin.

The Tesla’s driver told police he had not been drinking but that he had a medical marijuana card, according to a probable cause statement.