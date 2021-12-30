ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Small town sees 2 banks robbed in same afternoon

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Police in a Long Island town were investigating two bank robberies that occurred hours apart and about two miles away from each other Wednesday.

Both occurred in Commack, a town of about 37,000 people that is about 25 miles east of Manhattan.

According to Suffolk County police, a man wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, ski cap and gloves robbed a Capital One bank branch shortly before noon by handing a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., an HSBC bank was robbed by a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored jacket, blue baseball cap, blue facemask and gloves who gave a teller a threatening note. He also fled on foot.

Police didn’t say if they believed the same man was involved in both robberies.

