ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Canadian bobsled team dealing with coronavirus issues

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

The Canadian bobsled team is dealing with a coronavirus problem, announcing Wednesday that 10 sliders and three staff members have been placed into health and safety protocols.

That announcement came two days before the start of a World Cup sliding weekend in Sigulda, Latvia. Only two Canadian sleds — one driven by Justin Kripps, the other by Christine de Bruin — have been part of training runs this week leading into that World Cup, based on results distributed by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

Canada has typically had three women’s and two men’s bobsleds in World Cup events this season.

“The health and safety of all athletes, teams, staff and communities where we live, train and compete is always our first priority,” read a statement from Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, the sport’s national governing body. ”(We have) robust health and safety protocols in place under the guidance of federal, provincial, and local public health officials that we continue to follow in our return to sport.”

The Canadian federation did not reveal names of anyone in the protocols, citing privacy concerns.

The news comes at a particularly difficult time in the schedule. Not only are the Beijing Games now about five weeks away, but countries are allocated starting spots for those Olympics — and largely pick their teams — based on the World Cup standings. Missing races this weekend could make it more challenging for some athletes to make the Canadian Olympic team.

Canada’s bobsled team had spent the holiday break in Latvia to minimize travel. The affected sliders and staff are in quarantine.

USA Bobsled and Skeleton is not believed to be dealing with virus issues entering this weekend’s resumption of the World Cup season. The only American bobsled driver who has been on the World Cup circuit this season and not competing this weekend is Kaillie Humphries, who had long planned to skip Sigulda for an extended holiday break.

Elana Meyers Taylor, Hunter Church and Codie Bascue are all driving for the U.S. this weekend, as usual.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Justin Kripps
WKBN

IOC assures teams Winter Olympics in Beijing will go ahead

A day after Switzerland's team leader asked for talks about possibly postponing the Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, the IOC promised officials worldwide on Wednesday the Winter Games will go ahead as planned.
NFL
spglobal.com

Omicron surge hits Canadian gold miner, could put brakes on deals

A surge of infections from the omicron variant of COVID-19 has pushed one Canadian gold miner to largely shutter its Arctic operations and is threatening to delay deal-making amid tighter restrictions. Record high infection rates in Canada have so far not triggered the widespread shutdowns the industry saw in the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton#American
AFP

Australia bars Novak Djokovic, cancels entry visa

Australia said Thursday it had cancelled the entry visa of Novak Djokovic, opening the way to his detention and deportation in a dramatic reversal for the tennis world number one. The Serb had landed in Melbourne the previous evening, after celebrating on social media that he had a medical exemption to play in the tournament without proof he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine exemption, granted by the Australian Open organisers after his application had been cleared by two medical panels, sparked fury among Australians who have endured Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions for two years. But the nine-time Australian Open champion never got past border control.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Boasts 9 Players With Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. women’s hockey Olympic team has been finalized. A Minnesota-heavy roster was unveiled at the Winter Classic, outdoors in the state of hockey. “We have a really strong girls’ youth program, really great girls’ high school hockey. And just knowing that I was able to play for my community was something very special. And now to be here with so many other Minnesota natives has been extra special,” said Lee Stecklein. Roseville native Stecklein, making her third Olympic team, is one of nine players on this roster with Minnesota ties; that includes eight current or former Gophers. “So I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedallasnews.net

Canadian death toll from Coronavirus surpasses thirty thousand

OTTAWA, Canada - December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported 11,304 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,957,058 cases with 30,139 deaths, according to CTV. COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Canada, with the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island all reporting record-high numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

Canadian death toll from Coronavirus surpasses thirty thousand

OTTAWA, Canada - December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported 11,304 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,957,058 cases with 30,139 deaths, according to CTV. COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Canada, with the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island all reporting record-high numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOOD TV8

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

709K+
Followers
370K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy