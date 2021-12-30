ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada governor declares snow emergency; bitter cold on way

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press
 6 days ago
The coldest weather to hit the Reno-Tahoe area in nearly five years is expected to arrive by the weekend on the heels of a series of storms that have dumped more than 10 feet of snow on parts of the Sierra over the past week.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a state of emergency along the Sierra's eastern front where the aftermath of the storms continue to wreak havoc on area travel.

The National Weather Service says highway crews are battling fallen trees and power lines as well as seven-day snow totals of 6 to 11 feet.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday at Tahoe.

