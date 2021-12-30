ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Local Online Sting Leads To Okla. Co. Prosecutors Charging Accused Child Sex Predator

By Jennifer Pierce
 7 days ago
Oklahoma City police are looking for an accused child sex predator who has been connected to multiple investigations.

Police first learned of Nathaniel Rowland, 34, through a local group that tracks online predators.

Rowland was charged last week by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office with one count of soliciting a minor online. Investigators have an arrest warrant for Rowland and said he may have fled the state.

The Oklahoma Predator Prevention caught Rowland on camera in February at a store allegedly meeting a 15-year-old girl he was chatting with through an app. The confrontation at the store was what started the investigation.

Russell Goodwin: “She told you she was 15-year-old. Your response was nice. Nice was your response.”

Rowland was actually chatting online with Russell Goodwin, the founder of OPP, and the person behind the camera.

“Small talk at first and it built up to he wants to meet up,” Oklahoma Predator Prevention founder Russell Goodwin said. “Graphic, got really graphic with the child.”

According to OPP, Rowland told the decoy he was employed at Tinker Air Force Base and knew his actions were dangerous.

“He knew better not to mess with her,” Goodwin said. “He threw out in the conversation that cops do stings like this all the time.”

Goodwin said Rowland followed through and planned to meet the teen at an Academy near Interstate 240 and South Walker Avenue.

Once confronted, Goodwin said Rowland told him he was there to help the girl.

Goodwin: “You’re the one that initiated sex talk.”

Rowland: “I did.”

Goodwin: “Yeah, so now you want to be here to talk to her, huh?”

Rowland: “Yes, I do.”

Goodwin: “About what?”

Rowland: “About youth ministries.”

Goodwin said the suspect claimed he was affiliated with Life.Church, which was located next door to the Academy.

Rowland was not arrested when police showed up, but internet child sex crimes investigators picked up the case and eventually handed it over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney to prosecute.

“Hopefully, he will pick up some more of my cases,” said Goodwin.

Police said they have another investigation involving Rowland where his phone was forensically analyzed.

1 Killed In SW OKC Shooting

One person was found shot in a yard early Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Officers reported this near Southwest 64th Street and Villa Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound in a yard. The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
