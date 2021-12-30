Economists warn of inflation inequality as poor get slammed by rising prices

(Source: www.michiganchronicle.com) – By Black Information Network (BIN) – From gas to groceries, American households are seeing rising prices as the US economy attempts to recover from last year’s pandemic lockdown. In the last months, American consumers have seen a 13-year high in prices with little indication when things might get better. Before the start of the pandemic, studies showed that Black Americans were financially vulnerable and still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis. Pair that with higher unemployment rates and increased risk of experiencing homelessness, and the economic toll on our communities is dire. So what does higher inflation rates mean for individual Black American households? The Black Information Network spoke with financial advisor Jordan Awoye to learn more of the economic situation at hand.

HOMELESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO