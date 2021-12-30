ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economists warn of inflation inequality as poor get slammed by rising prices

By Ylan Mui, @ylanmui
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis by the Penn Wharton Budget Model found that low- and middle-income households spent about 7% more in 2021 for the same products they bought in 2020 or 2019, an average of about $3,500. Experts now fear that poverty will rise in early 2022 as pandemic-related federal benefits...

jst
6d ago

Sales were up 8% online and in store for Christmas. People got free money from the government and instead of controlling expenses just spent the free money. Student loan payments on hold could of been put in savings to help with future cost instead these people spent the loan payment money. The democrats policies are added to inflation and promises of loan forgiveness and child care credit have people spending money they don’t have. People need to get financial responsible

Kim Braun
6d ago

Inflation always hurts the poor the most but the poor keep voting for Democrats and that’s who’s policies always creates inflation

SurfsUp
6d ago

If democrats really wants to keep supporting Biden despite of his socialist agenda and excessive taxes, then inflation will definitely exist and they only have themselves to blame when they find that all that welfare will not buy much when the cost of living is unaffordable. I don't think food prices will ever retreat. Have you ever seen food trend downwards at any point?

