Weather

Possible severe weather around midnight, lows in the mid-to-upper 60s

By Rex Thompson
WDAM-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Wednesday evening, Pine Belt. We have a marginal threat for severe weather in the area until around midnight. The main threats will be damaging winds, but one or two isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Lows tonight will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. On Thursday morning, there...

www.wdam.com

Comments / 0

WHSV

Another round of snow on the way

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More snow on the way for Thursday night. Timing the start of the snow is key for temperatures and how much snow we will see. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT and MORNING for snow Thursday night and Friday morning for icy roads and delays early Friday.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
THV11

Low-impact winter weather possible Thursday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A low impact winter weather event will swing through the Natural State late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing the potential for a mix of frozen precipitation. Tonight, scattered rain showers will move into South Arkansas after 10 p.m. These rain showers will be just...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
Weather
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: First Significant Snow Chances Move In This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let’s talk about Thursday evening’s potential snow! The forecast for tomorrow is not a slam dunk, but then again when is it ever in Pittsburgh? WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos At this point, it looks like you should expect to see around an inch of snow region-wide. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There will be places in the Laurel Highlands where snow totals will top two inches. While not a lot, this is the first significant chance for snow we have seen so far this season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Around, Mainly Tuesday Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to develop across the area Tuesday morning, with a few lingering into the early afternoon. Brief downpours are possible as these showers develop and move slowly from south to north through the area. First to see the rain was the Keys before they moved into Miami-Dade, Broward will be the last to see the showers later in the morning. Sunshine will break through the clouds once the rain moves off the coast, allowing temperatures to climb above 80 degrees this afternoon. Another cold front moves south through the Florida Peninsula on Friday but washes out before reaching South Florida. As high pressure builds in behind this front it will create a gusty ocean breeze here. Gusts over 20 mph area expected all weekend leading to rough surf, rip currents, and boating hazards. A shower can’t be ruled out but will be brief given they will be moving with the stronger breeze. Temperatures will not move much given the stronger ocean breeze. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s while highs remain just below 80 degrees. The next significant cold front looks like it will impact the area by the middle of next week.
MIAMI, FL

