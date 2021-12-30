Possible severe weather around midnight, lows in the mid-to-upper 60s

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to develop across the area Tuesday morning, with a few lingering into the early afternoon. Brief downpours are possible as these showers develop and move slowly from south to north through the area. First to see the rain was the Keys before they moved into Miami-Dade, Broward will be the last to see the showers later in the morning. Sunshine will break through the clouds once the rain moves off the coast, allowing temperatures to climb above 80 degrees this afternoon. Another cold front moves south through the Florida Peninsula on Friday but washes out before reaching South Florida. As high pressure builds in behind this front it will create a gusty ocean breeze here. Gusts over 20 mph area expected all weekend leading to rough surf, rip currents, and boating hazards. A shower can’t be ruled out but will be brief given they will be moving with the stronger breeze. Temperatures will not move much given the stronger ocean breeze. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s while highs remain just below 80 degrees. The next significant cold front looks like it will impact the area by the middle of next week.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO