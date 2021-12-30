ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Step Inside Iconic 'Friends' Sets At Phoenix Exhibit Coming In 2022

By Dani Medina
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Phoenix in 2022. Isn't that just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

The Friends -themed interactive exhibit is going on tour in the new year, and Phoenix is one of its stops. It's also stopping in Denver, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, San Francisco, Nashville and Toronto.

"It's finally time to use your PTO and practice your catching skills because The FRIENDS Experience is expanding to several new cities in 2022! And we're going international!" The FRIENDS Experience posted on Instagram on December 16.

Fans can immerse themselves in iconic Friends sets on The FRIENDS Experience tour, including Monica and Rachel's purple door, Ross' sofa on the stairs and Chandler and Joey's recliner.

Previously, The FRIENDS Experience made tour stops in Dallas, Boston and Chicago, in addition to the flagship location in New York City, where Central Perk comes alive with coffee and pastries for sale.

The official tour dates haven't been announced yet, but The FRIENDS Experience encourages fans to sign up for email updates to be the first to know when the tour is visiting your city.

Tickets in New York and Dallas range from $32.50 to $52.50 each, just to give you an idea of how much to budget for the Phoenix experience. According to The FRIENDS Experience's Instagram, face masks are required inside the exhibit.

Phoenix, AZ
