Australia said Thursday it had cancelled the entry visa of Novak Djokovic, opening the way to his detention and deportation in a dramatic reversal for the tennis world number one. The Serb had landed in Melbourne the previous evening, after celebrating on social media that he had a medical exemption to play in the tournament without proof he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine exemption, granted by the Australian Open organisers after his application had been cleared by two medical panels, sparked fury among Australians who have endured Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions for two years. But the nine-time Australian Open champion never got past border control.

TENNIS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO