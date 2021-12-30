ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘Slow-motion insurrection’: How GOP seizes election power

By AP News
wtmj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters of Donald Trump are trying to remove some of the guardrails that stopped him from overturning the 2020 presidential election. Trump is targeting closely contested states where...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hawley claims Democrats want to ‘consolidate power’ as GOP state lawmakers mount election obstruction

While Republican lawmakers in nearly every state propose restrictions on ballot access and subversive changes to election administration, GOP Senator Josh Hawley accused congressional Democrats of seeking to “consolidate” their political power through the “politics of fear” in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.Mr Hawley, relying on baseless claims of voter fraud, was the first senator to announce his objection to the certification of Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.During an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on 4 January, he appeared to downplay the riots that were fuelled by a spurious “stolen election” narrative.“The politics...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Fraud#Gop#Democrat#State
The Independent

MSNBC host challenges Peter Navarro as he describes ‘coup’ plans to overturn election

MSNBC host Ari Melber challenged the narrative of former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro as he spoke about the plans to overturn the 2020 election, with Mr Melber saying that he was “describing a coup”. Mr Navarro has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Mr Melber asked Mr Navarro about the plans of Trump allies to nullify President Joe Biden’s victory. The former Trump staffer said the plans included more than 100 House representatives and senators challenging “the results of the election in the six battleground states” – Michigan,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

One-party rule is now the credo of Trump and his followers

The first anniversary of the invasion of the Capitol approaches, our cold civil war grows hotter by the day, and the numbers tell the story. A majority of Republicans view the attack as a defense of freedom (56%) and just under half (47%) cast it as an act of patriotism. For good measure, one in six Americans approve of the events of 6 January 2021, including nearly a quarter of Republicans.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy