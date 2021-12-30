LOOK: Texas targets and signees at UA All-America Game practice
Multiple members of Texas’ 2022 recruiting class have been invited to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.
Texas has six signees who accepted the invite and take part in the game this year.
- OL Kelvin Banks
- WR Brenen Thompson (injured)
- S BJ Allen
- DL Jaray Bledsoe
- DL Justice Finkley
- OL Neto Umeozulu
A description of the event is stated on the Under Armour website:
The next generation of gridiron superstars shows out every year at the All-America Football Game. More than 100 of the nation’s best players are selected by Under Armour to spend a week in Orlando, FL training and competing at the highest level.
The game will kick off this Saturday at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN 2 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
On3 Sports national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton gave us a look at a few Texas signees and targets during practice No. 1 at the UA All-American Game:
