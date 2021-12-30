ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LOOK: Texas targets and signees at UA All-America Game practice

By Cj Mumme
 6 days ago
Multiple members of Texas’ 2022 recruiting class have been invited to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.

Texas has six signees who accepted the invite and take part in the game this year.

  • OL Kelvin Banks
  • WR Brenen Thompson (injured)
  • S BJ Allen
  • DL Jaray Bledsoe
  • DL Justice Finkley
  • OL Neto Umeozulu

A description of the event is stated on the Under Armour website:

The next generation of gridiron superstars shows out every year at the All-America Football Game. More than 100 of the nation’s best players are selected by Under Armour to spend a week in Orlando, FL training and competing at the highest level.

The game will kick off this Saturday at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN 2 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

On3 Sports national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton gave us a look at a few Texas signees and targets during practice No. 1 at the UA All-American Game:

Five-star OL Kelvin Banks Jr

Four-star S BJ Allen

Four-star OL Neto Umeozulu

Five-star OL target Devon Campbell

Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jemele Hill Responds To Ohio State Message From Cardale Jones

Over the weekend, former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson made a number of serious accusations about his former program and his previous head coach, Urban Meyer. In a series of tweets during and after the Buckeyes appearance in the Rose Bowl, Williamson alleged that Meyer had threatened him and used a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy, while he was in charge of the Ohio State program.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Star, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away At 67

Former Notre Dame All-American and longtime NFL defensive lineman Ross Browner has passed away at the age of 67. Browner’s son Max Starks, a two-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers, shared news of his father’s death on Twitter early this morning. “The world has...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
