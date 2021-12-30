ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 basketball power rankings heading into conference play

By Cj Mumme
 6 days ago
The Big 12 is arguably the best conference in college basketball top to bottom.

The conference has five teams ranked inside the AP Poll’s Top 25 rankings with two others barely missing the cut.

The Big 12 and the Pac-12 are the only two conferences with three top-10 teams. No. 1 Baylor looks fantastic again after winning their first national title a year ago. No. 6 Kansas reloaded well in the offseason and No. 8 Iowa State has been one of the bigger surprises of the season.

No. 17 Texas and No. 25 Texas Tech round out the rest of the Big 12 schools in the top 25. Texas Tech took down No. 14 Tennessee in overtime earlier in the season to jump into the rankings and has not lost since.

Oklahoma and West Virginia are on the outside looking in but have looked very good at times this season.

With conference play starting up this week, here is a look at our updated Big 12 basketball power rankings:

